Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Tiny insect, big problem on Italian cypress

Diagnosing tree problems is a bit like a visit to the doctor. Notice how they routinely check your blood pressure, temperature and weight? And, nowadays, they check even more before you are allowed to enter the building: Cough? Fever? Headache? Runny nose?
They are getting essential facts in a quick, non-invasive way.
Often called to diagnose tree problems, I generally adhere to a routine something like that. Questions and answers, an overall look at the situation, a root collar check, a close look at the stems and foliage, maybe a soil moisture probe, and sometimes I check for a “fever.”
Imagine taking the temperature of a tree. How and why would anyone do that? Well, when trees and other plants are not moving enough water through their systems, they may heat up while exposed to direct sunlight. Leaves and stems stressed in that way are subject to sun injury, which may, in turn, lead to serious complications.
My dad was medical doctor, and he often gave us kids little lessons in medicine, anatomy and biology, usually at the dinner table. One of them was about checking for a fever. He taught us to check with the back of our fingers because that side – not the palm side—is more sensitive to heat. He never knew I would someday be doing that with trees.
The protocol goes something like this: First, the client’s story about the problem. Then asking pertinent questions. Irrigation layout and schedule? Disturbances such as soil disruption, changes in irrigation scheduling, pesticide spraying? Fertilizer or other chemical applications or spills? Flooding? New lawn installed or old lawn removed in the root zone?
Stand back and have a critical look at the overall situation: the site, other plants and trees nearby, sun exposure, grade contours, and potential drainage problems. Then start applying knowledge and experience with the subject tree or plant species. Groups of species and genera tend to share certain pests, biotic disease, and /or abiotic disease problems. And certain generalist diseases tend to emerge under certain conditions.
One of the most fruitful steps is a root collar exam. Look at the shape of the base of the trunk where it enters the soil. Most trees should show an outward flare where the anchoring roots spread outward in the soil. Absence of the flare often indicates the grade was raised, or the tree was planted too deeply. Both conditions may lead to disease. Then, using a small, one-handed pick hoe, gently scraping away soil around the base of the trunk and some of the very thin outer bark below the soil line may reveal signs of disease.
In addition, the root collar exam often reveals an irrigation layout problem: Drip emitters left in contact with the base of the trunk, years after the trees were planted, lead to root collar diseases.
A recent visit was a good exercise in diagnosis. A row of Italian cypress trees was showing scattered discolored and dead branches. The owner needed to know the cause and what to do about it.
A couple of sample root collar checks revealed no sign of disease. A close look at the stems showed no sign of pitch flow, a symptom of cypress canker, a common fungal infection on some species of cypress. A white-paper shake test – holding a piece of white binder paper horizontally under a branch and batting it with your free hand – shook out no spider mites that, though very tiny, are visible on white paper in bright light.
Then a close look at samples of foliage started to reveal a less common pest: Tiny whitish specks, an insect called minute cypress scale (Carulaspis minima). They are less than 1 mm wide, yet in large numbers they are “a serious pest” causing “foliage to turn yellow or brown and die.” (“Pests of Landscape Trees and Shrubs”, UC Publication 3359).
It was not high on my mental list of likely problems of Italian cypress, but after ruling out the common suspects it turned out to be the most likely cause of the problem. And it should be fairly simple to control with a few applications of a relatively safe insecticidal soap spray.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.
