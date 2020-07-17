Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Tiny insect, big problem on Italian cypress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Diagnosing tree problems is a bit like a visit to the doctor. Notice how they routinely check your blood pressure, temperature and weight? And, nowadays, they check even more before you are allowed to enter the building: Cough? Fever? Headache? Runny nose?

They are getting essential facts in a quick, non-invasive way.

Often called to diagnose tree problems, I generally adhere to a routine something like that. Questions and answers, an overall look at the situation, a root collar check, a close look at the stems and foliage, maybe a soil moisture probe, and sometimes I check for a “fever.”

Imagine taking the temperature of a tree. How and why would anyone do that? Well, when trees and other plants are not moving enough water through their systems, they may heat up while exposed to direct sunlight. Leaves and stems stressed in that way are subject to sun injury, which may, in turn, lead to serious complications.

My dad was medical doctor, and he often gave us kids little lessons in medicine, anatomy and biology, usually at the dinner table. One of them was about checking for a fever. He taught us to check with the back of our fingers because that side – not the palm side—is more sensitive to heat. He never knew I would someday be doing that with trees.