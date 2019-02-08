A recent email brings up some important points about a common tree problem:
-- Signs of decay in an older tree that has significance for the owner.
-- The concept of a “disease center”
“Near our vineyard we have an oak with mushrooms growing on two sides of its trunk. A friend propounded they were 'honey mushrooms.' They also look like what one of our viticultural consultants said was oak root fungus.
"The tree is in the middle of an area where people occasionally congregate. Our daughter got married there. My brother and I first picnicked under it in 1955. But I digress. There are many other healthy trees around, including younger oaks but it's the only area on the property where we've routinely run into Armillaria, including on grapevines in a small adjacent vineyard block.
"If there were a reasonable chance of a cure, we'd be interested, but my guess is it might make more sense to declare nature the winner and just remove the tree before it falls on somebody. I feel like a cat owner asking the vet if we should put Pixie down -- but would be grateful if you could let me know if this course makes sense to you?"
The email included a photo of the distinctive mushroom clusters that pop up in winter after soaking rains. Based on the email and the photograph, I concurred. It is almost certainly oak root fungus, a common nemesis of many trees and other plants including grape vines.
Bearing various common names: shoestring rot, oak root disease, oak root fungus, and honey mushrooms, the scientific name of the fungus is Armillaria. There are many species of it, which we don’t have space to discuss here.
Oak trees are resistant to it but they become susceptible when they grow old or lose vigor, and when environmental conditions favor the disease. Primarily, that means excessive summertime moisture.
The crux of the matter is this: It kills living tissue and digests the lignin in the wood. The infected tree declines in health and loses structural strength as well.
When an old oak dies of it, the fungus lives on for decades. The mass of dead, infected roots is a disease center, which I suspect for that particular part of the property.
Unfortunately, there is no simple treatment like a fungicide soil drench that would eradicate the disease. Management steps before planting a new tree should include physical removal of infected woody roots from the area as much as possible and minimizing irrigation.
For an infected tree, a basic assessment requires excavation to expose the root collar and tops of the buttress roots and examination with light scraping to determine the extent of dead and infected bark and cambial zone tissue.
If it extends more than 50 percent of the circumference, I usually recommend removal.
Treatment involves leaving the affected areas exposed to the air and allowing the critical root collar and buttress root area to dry out. It may also help to carefully scrape away infected bark and cambium.
Compounding the problem, Armillaria advances into the inner wood causing white rot decay. If it started under the tree or has advanced far inward there is no treatment -- like chemo or radiation therapy or radical surgery.
A prized tree might be retained and maybe pruned to reduce the likelihood of it falling over, depending on the situation.
Garden products containing Trichoderma, a genus of soil fungi, might be of value. It kills certain root disease organisms. It is not sold as a disease control in California because of pesticide regulations but it is present in some fertilizers.
It is common for tree owners to believe the time has come to remove a tree and they just want the arborist to confirm it. It is a difficult situation, not only in terms of accurately assessing the condition of a large old tree but also with respect to losing a tree with memories associated with it.
The arborist needs to be careful to avoid letting emotional concerns overrule reason when presenting options for care or removal. In the end, it is up to the owner or manager to make the decision.