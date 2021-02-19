Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Tree cables need professional installation and maintenance

Almost six years ago I got a call from a property owner, concerned about the big trees on their property. One had fallen, which raised concern about the risk of others falling.

When I visited to examine the remaining trees I saw the fallen tree and the resulting, horrifying damage. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The new owner of the property did not know this big oak had a severe structural defect and an old, non-standard cable system holding it together.

In calm early spring weather, as the live oaks were blooming and generating new growth, the two-trunk tree split down the middle in spite of the cable system. Weather records show there had been some heavy wind in February. Maybe that was when the failure began.

I took some time to look closely at the fallen tree. Most obvious was the split, double trunk. It had deeply “included bark” — a common defect where the bark of two trunks is pinched inside their attachment. It is inherently weak and growth pressure can lead to self-wounding and subsequent decay, which was the case here.

Half the tree had fallen onto a country road while the other half fell into the residence parking area and onto a parked car, severely crushing it.