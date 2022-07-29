Bill Pramuk, Trees and People, Tree Talk Part 2: Finding the right tree words

In my previous column on July 13, I got into tree terminology after a reader asked about arcane terms in tree physiology. This led me to list some of the terms arborists use in communicating with clients. I promised to give the definitions. Here they are:
DBH: Trunk diameter at breast height, 4.5 feet above ground. From forestry, a convenient height for a forester to put a measuring tape around a tree.
Included bark: Bark pinched in the attachment of adjacent stems. A visually obvious defect that often leads to tree self-wounding, decay and structural failure.
Root collar: The base of the tree where the trunk flares outward into the woody roots. A critical juncture through which water, minerals and photosynthate pass. If buried by grade changes, it is often subject to disease.
Branch collar: Zone at the base of a branch where its layers of tissue overlap with those of the parent stem. A protection zone that should not be wounded by pruning cuts.
Callus: Undifferentiated young, living cells that grow at the margins of wounds.
Woundwood: New wood formed when callus differentiates into bark, phloem, cambium and xylem.
CODIT: Compartmentalization of decay in trees. Developed by Dr. Alex Shigo, the theory of self-protection in trees as they close off areas of decay and infections.
Girdling root: Root growing around a trunk rather than radiating outward. Common in pot-bound nursery stock. Affected trees are often structurally unstable and of poor vigor.
Compression wood: Wood that develops where weight exerted from above compresses the underside of branches. Most prominent in conifers, it accounts for the exaggerated amount of wood on the underside of heavy limbs.
Tension wood: Wood that develops in response to tension exerted by weight. More prominent in broadleaf trees, it forms on the top side of branches.
Dripline: An imaginary, roughly circular line around the edge of a tree canopy where rainwater drips to the ground. Often used to define a tree protection zone.
Epicormic shoot: Stems that emerge from branch surfaces, not as laterals branching from another stem. They often indicate a survival response in a tree that has been stressed.
Excurrent: Tree form with a straight central axis. Coast redwood is an example.
Decurrent: Tree form with trunk dividing into many side branches. Typical of coast live oak and many other broadleaf trees.
Heading cut: Pruning a stem back to a bud, a node or a small lateral branch. Often appropriate in fruit tree pruning. In some extreme instances, it is called “topping” – a harmful practice, destructive of tree structure.
Petiole: Stalk attaching a leaf to its parent stem.
Response growth: Tissue growth in response to tension, compression or torsion forces. Its presence is helpful in assessing tree structure.
Saprophyte: Fungi and other organisms living on dead tissue. Their presence is helpful in diagnosing tree health and structural condition.
Xylem: Tissue under the cambial zone that transports water and minerals upward and outward. Primary xylem is active vascular tissue (sapwood). Secondary xylem is wood.
As my friend Michael says: “The xylem goes up and the phloem goes down."
Bill Pramuk is an ASCA registered consulting arborist and an ISA certified arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk,.com or call him at 707-363-0114.