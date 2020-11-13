Bill Pramuk,Trees and People: Tree wounds do not heal

We people have a tendency to view trees in human terms. I have heard people refer to trees on their property as “she” or “he.” One client referred to a craggy old blue oak as “Merlin.” With a bit of imagination, it was easy for me to see why. It spoke of a long life, endurance and wisdom gained through experience.

Given names are fanciful personifications for trees as “organic beings,” as Charles Darwin referred to living things in “The Origin of Species.”

You may have heard of “Luna,” the ancient coastal redwood where Julia Butterfly Hill perched for months in an effort to save it from logging. That tree was vandalized by someone with a chainsaw. They almost, but not quite, cut it down.

An arborist I know was asked to lend advice and recommendations to try and save it. And save it they did. A bracing system was devised and fabricated to hold the trunk steady with the lower trunk below the cut. He reported years later, the tree was still standing and recovering. A relatively small portion of the top had died but the chainsaw wound was closing.