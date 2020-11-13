Bill Pramuk,Trees and People: Tree wounds do not heal

We people have a tendency to view trees in human terms. I have heard people refer to trees on their property as “she” or “he.” One client referred to a craggy old blue oak as “Merlin.” With a bit of imagination, it was easy for me to see why. It spoke of a long life, endurance and wisdom gained through experience.
Given names are fanciful personifications for trees as “organic beings,” as Charles Darwin referred to living things in “The Origin of Species.”
You may have heard of “Luna,” the ancient coastal redwood where Julia Butterfly Hill perched for months in an effort to save it from logging. That tree was vandalized by someone with a chainsaw. They almost, but not quite, cut it down.
An arborist I know was asked to lend advice and recommendations to try and save it. And save it they did. A bracing system was devised and fabricated to hold the trunk steady with the lower trunk below the cut. He reported years later, the tree was still standing and recovering. A relatively small portion of the top had died but the chainsaw wound was closing.
I use the term “closing” advisedly. As Dr. Alex Shigo, the pathfinding tree biology and anatomy researcher wrote in "A New Tree Biology": “Wounds close, not heal. Trees do not restore injured and infected wood.” They wall it off, i.e. compartmentalize it.
I encourage people to recognize and appreciate trees as living beings. At the same time, I emphasize trees are not animals. They have distinct anatomy and biology and it is not always helpful to equate members of different Kingdoms of living things.
Here is a good example: When a person receives a deep wound, say a cut that penetrates into a muscle, or a broken bone, living tissues respond and tend to repair the damage. In contrast, trees have regions in their anatomy where there are no living cells, such as outer bark and heartwood or inner wood.
A broken bone can be set and can mend. A broken tree branch might be braced back into position, but the inert inner wood cannot mend.
Last week, on a property here in Napa, I saw an old oak where the cross-section of a cut stem showed a pattern known as “Ram’s Horns,” something that forms in a long process after wounding. Inward curling, spiraling ribs of new wood roll into the cavity.
It happens like this: A large, deep wound is inflicted, killing or removing the living outer tissue under the bark, in the phloem, cambial zone, primary and secondary xylem, or sapwood.
Exposed inner wood, having no living cells, has no living defense against invasion by fungi, bacteria, and insects and no way to generate new tissues in the same spatial location.
Depending on tree species, -- some have dense, resistant wood, or heartwood infused with defense compounds while others have softer, porous wood — the process of decay commences.
Eventually, where once there was wood, a cavity forms. Meanwhile, the outer layers of living tissue at the margins of the wound, grow into the available space. At the beginning of the process, it is undifferentiated “callus” tissue. As it matures it becomes “woundwood.” As the callus grows it rolls into the cavity. The result, when viewed in horizontal cross-section, has a spiral shape, resembling ram’s horns. Voila!
This new wood and living tissue are resistant to infection and, as one of the miraculous accidents in trees, the rolled shape of the wood acts like rebar at the margins of the old wound, providing structural reinforcement.
Over time, the dry wood adjacent to the rolls of woundwood tends to crack. In large trees, the cracks may become a structural weakness leading to eventual structural failure, but Ram’s Horns serve as a wonderful response, buying time and helping the tree to keep standing, living, and growing.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.
