Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Using biochar for tree health

Hi Bill: In my COVID sequestration state, I am studying biochar in the context of vegetation management, Carbon-sequestration, soil health, water conservation, pathogen reduction, and everything else the RCD is addressing in one way or another. I came across Kelpie Wilson’s website and this resource (https://bit.ly/3o3P5Ev) that was an eye-opener to me with regard to Phytophthora and biochar. Are you familiar with this?
We seem to have an amazing opportunity to turn the tragedy of the 2020 fires into a blessing for oak woodland recovery and taking advantage of yet another benefit of biochar in pathogen suppression in forests and woodlands. And as a Master Gardener and tree-lover, I was taken by the role biochar seems to play in the enhancement of vesicular arbuscular mycorrhizae. Let me know what you think.
— Cheers, Rainer
I received that message from a fellow director on the Napa Resource Conservation District board of directors. There is too much in there to unpack in this small space so I will take this opportunity to introduce the subject and contribute to a conversation in its early stages here in Napa Valley
First, by way of introduction, here is what this material is and does:
“Biochar, as a porous carbon substance, retains water makes nutrients more available thereby strengthening plants in agriculture, gardening and woodland. The process to produce Biochar is by pyrolysis; wood is burned in the absence of oxygen and what we have left is Biochar.” (Air Burners Inc., Palm City FLA https://airburners.com/resource-center/news/)
I had a fun introduction to this material last July. Driving along Highway 29 in Oakville, where a vineyard had just been removed and the vines piled for burning, I saw what looked like a large dumpster out in the bare field, with heatwaves and a few flames rising out of it and a big loader feeding material into it.
Too curious to pass it by, I pulled onto the nearest side road, drove out onto the field and had a chat with the operator, Davie Piña of Piña Vineyard Management. He explained they were operating an air curtain incinerator, manufactured by Air Burners. The device blows a strong current of fresh air over the burning contents of the fire box, forcing the partially burned smoke back into the inferno.
It is not the least expensive way to dispose of dead grapevines, but it greatly reduces the environmental costs of open-air burning with respect to heavy smoke and lung-damaging fine particulates. Its main purpose is not the production of biochar, but some is generated in the process.
Most of the woody material is reduced to white ash and CO2, but some of it, where the ash prevents oxygen from mixing with the wood, become biochar. There was a big pile of it stockpiled in the field. I could not resist saving a lump about the size of a briquette. The material is really nothing more than charcoal.
About the CO2 released from burning grapevines, or burning forests for that matter, keep in mind, this is carbon extracted from the atmosphere by plants, not carbon from coal and oil stored deep in the Earth. And biochar is a very durable component of soil, serving plant and soil health as well as long term storage of carbon. The net effect is worth a detailed study.
I am pleased to be involved with the RCD and the great work it is doing for the environment, and looking forward to a workshop, currently in the planning stages on the benefits and practical applications of biochar.
