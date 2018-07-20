How weather patterns affect trees is a topic I have covered many times from different angles in this space over the past 22 years: Environment critically influences disease and pest problems.
It is one side of the disease triangle. The other two are:
— A susceptible plant
— Presence of the disease or pest.
If one of the sides is missing, there is no triangle, no problem.
In my column on May 26, I mentioned it regarding the current outbreak of diseases in oaks, in part resulting from environmental conditions favoring disease. I will have some interesting news on that subject in the near future.
This time, I am looking at a palm problem I have not previously encountered here in Napa. I heard of a case in the town of Sonoma, many years ago, but nothing since then. Weather, or climate, is at the heart of it.
A client showed me a sample frond, freshly cut from a Mexican fan palm, one in a group of large specimen palms transplanted to a site in Napa a few years ago. All of them performed very well after transplanting and were looking good until this year. Then older fronds started dying prematurely. The cut sample showed a pattern of dark, elongated raised spots, pointed at both ends.
Remembering the Sonoma case, and having seen this in the literature, specifically, “The Biology and Management of Landscape Palms” (Donald Hodel, Britton Fund, Western Chapter International Society of Arboriculture, 2012), I recognized it as diamond scale.
Because it forms distinctive crusty bumps and it is called “scale,” you might think it is a scale insect. That is wrong. It is a fungal disease. The organism is named Phaeocoropis neowashingtoniae. (Another reference names it Sphaerodothis neowashingtonia). The second part of the scientific name refers to the genus of palms that are susceptible to the disease: Washingtonia, primarily W. filifera (California fan palm) and secondarily W. robusta (Mexican fan palm) that have hybridized with California fan palm.
Hodel says this “common foliar disease… follows climate or weather and host growth patterns.” The spores “are everywhere and probably wind-and water-borne.” Warm, dry weather in summer and fall inhibits the disease and favors the palms, as long as they are not drought stressed. Moist, cool weather in winter and spring favors the disease, allowing it to spread upward into the fronds.
Consequently, the disease primarily attacks California fan palms growing in areas of “marine influence in coastal regions and intermediate and interior valleys of California.” That is the morning marine layer we see so often in south Napa County.
Napa and the southern portion of the county received plenty of cool coastal influence and a few light rains into April this year, enough, I think, to favor the disease.
The second “leg” of the triangle is the susceptible plant. In this instance, the palms were vigorous specimens, transplanted into irrigated planting spaces, surrounded by concrete and with compacted gravel over the top of the roots. Apparently, the actual moisture content in the root zones is a matter of guesswork, as there is no moisture monitoring system, such as Drainage Inspection Pipes.
Taking all of this into account, I will wrap it up like this: The palms grew vigorously, with good care for the first few years, making them resistant to the disease. They became stressed, possibly from insufficient irrigation and/or limited root zone volume, rendering them susceptible. Then, night and morning overcast weather conditions and light spring rainfall favored development of the disease.
Hodel states further there are no fungicide treatments for the disease and pruning to remove diseased fronds does not reduce the risk of infection.
That leaves only one side of the triangle for disease management: Build better resistance to disease with good cultural care.