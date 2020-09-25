Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: When a healthy tree isn't stable

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That heat wave in mid-August was hard to bear, but the odd thing was the strong wind in the early morning of Aug. 16. Weather records show the temperature peaked at about 100 degrees on the 15th, but, strangely, the wind gusted to about 40 mph for a short while overnight. That is not normal for Napa, if there is such a thing as “normal” weather. Here, hot weather tends to be calm.

It proved to be too much to bear for some of the trees. I found one lying across the road at the shopping center near our home. I had driven by that tree maybe 2,000 times since it was planted about 20 years ago. Looking like its companions, it never caught my eye as a sick or defective tree. Just another Aristocrat pear among many.

As it turned out, trouble had been lurking in the base of the trunk. Nobody asked me to examine it, but I could not resist. When I stopped and had a close look, it was obvious that decay existed in the base of the trunk in the form of a spongy white rot, and it must have been progressing for a few years.

How the decay got started, I do not know. It could have found an entry court through an old wound. Perhaps it was struck by a car some years ago causing a wound but not immediately affecting the health of the tree.