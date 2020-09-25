Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: When a healthy tree isn't stable

That heat wave in mid-August was hard to bear, but the odd thing was the strong wind in the early morning of Aug. 16. Weather records show the temperature peaked at about 100 degrees on the 15th, but, strangely, the wind gusted to about 40 mph for a short while overnight. That is not normal for Napa, if there is such a thing as “normal” weather. Here, hot weather tends to be calm.
It proved to be too much to bear for some of the trees. I found one lying across the road at the shopping center near our home. I had driven by that tree maybe 2,000 times since it was planted about 20 years ago. Looking like its companions, it never caught my eye as a sick or defective tree. Just another Aristocrat pear among many.
As it turned out, trouble had been lurking in the base of the trunk. Nobody asked me to examine it, but I could not resist. When I stopped and had a close look, it was obvious that decay existed in the base of the trunk in the form of a spongy white rot, and it must have been progressing for a few years.
How the decay got started, I do not know. It could have found an entry court through an old wound. Perhaps it was struck by a car some years ago causing a wound but not immediately affecting the health of the tree.
In any case, here was an apparently healthy tree with extensive decay in the base of the trunk. Health and structural condition may be related in some ways, but they are not the same thing.
I have seen classic examples of this on a golf course, where veteran valley oaks were closely surrounded by heavily irrigated and fertilized turf. Looking at some large specimens that fell over in a winter wind and rainstorm, it was clear that decay had been working in the inner wood for a long time, yet the trees had not stood out as sick or obviously declining. The decay was certainly assisted by root diseases fostered by wet conditions in summer. That is the way it goes with old valley oaks.
Apparently, they were absorbing enough water and minerals to keep them alive and relatively healthy looking while, at the same time, the inner wood in the anchoring roots and the trunk was rotting away. Older wood in the tree provides structural strength but it loses its ability to respond to invaders as it loses it function of transporting water and nutrients. Living sapwood eventually becomes dry inner wood or heartwood.
So, what’s the point of all this? In short: do not assume a healthy-looking tree is structurally stable.
Tree risk management requires, for starters, a close visual examination. Sometimes problems not readily seen at a casual glance become obvious when viewed up close. That is part of what is known in as a “Level 2 Basic Assessment.”
As part of that level of examination, I often use a small hand pick. A little light scraping away of soil around the base of the tree often reveals big problems. (I might have caught that with the pear that blew down).
Then, if signs of trouble start to appear, a “Level 3” assessment is in order. This might include deeper root collar excavation, drilling into the trunk, aerial inspection or the use of technical instruments like a Resistograph or Sonic Tomograph.
In my experience, most cases are resolved without high- tech instruments. Start with the basics.
If you don’t look, you won’t see.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.
