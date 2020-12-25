Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Why such a light crop on my orange tree?

Considering these ideas, it appears the best approach for home garden orange growers is this:

Maintain appropriate irrigation. Orange trees rely on a dense network of fine absorbing roots near the surface, as well as deeper roots. They need consistent moisture but cannot tolerate constant saturation. Irrigation and soil management should be geared to that. Consider options such as flood irrigating a large basin under the canopy or any of several other methods that accomplish a broad, thorough soaking. Use a probe such as a long screwdriver or spading fork to verify soaking followed by complete drainage.

Apply compost mulch over the root zone to conserve moisture and to foster growth of fine absorbing roots. The layer should be about two inches thick, extending well beyond the spread of the canopy and not touching the trunk.

Consider fertilizer applications if you see signs of deficiencies such as limited growth or chlorotic foliage. There are plenty of online and printed resources to help with diagnosis.

Skip a year of pruning except to remove dead and dying branches.

Hand thinning: Expect a heavier crop next year. Soon after the fruit sets, do some hand-thinning of the crop. It could help to induce abundant flowering and a better crop in the following year.