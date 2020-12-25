Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Why such a light crop on my orange tree?

Hey Bill,
I posed a question on (a social media platform) as to why our navel orange tree, in the ground for 14 years, produced hundreds of oranges last year until July or August, and yet this year shows only 6 or so with no little ones coming on. The Meyer lemon and lime are producing well. So, what’s up with the orange tree?
I got 10 or 12 different reasons from responders ranging from “too bad air from the fires” to “no summer rain” to “forgetting to fertilize” or “not enough acid in the soil.”
What does the tree guru opine?
Dave
Hey Dave,
I have had a few clients here in Napa ask me your question about their backyard orange trees.
If the tree looks healthy and if it was not pruned heavily, removing most of the one-year-old fruit-bearing shoots, I think the cause is “alternate bearing.”
I looked at a few links to scientific papers on the subject and quickly found some studies on this problem in oranges.
They cite a lot of deep technical language on plant hormones, gene expression and carbohydrate allocation but end up saying they are not sure how it actually works.
For example: “Alternate Bearing in Citrus: Changes in the Expression of Flowering Control Genes and in Global Gene Expression in ON- versus OFF-Crop Trees”, published by Plos One, October 2012. It states in the abstract: “… the expression pattern of … flowering control genes suggested that fruit load affects bud fate, and therefore development and metabolism, a relatively long time before the flowering induction period”.
A study published in the American Society for Horticultural Science concluded: “Research has indicated that alternate bearing in citrus is due to a lack of flowering in the spring following a heavy on-crop year.”
Alternate bearing is better known to us locally in olive trees, which have burgeoned as a secondary crop along vineyard margins roads and driveways across the Valley.
The “Olive Production Manual” (University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources Publication 3505) states: “… numerous other fruit trees including apple, pear, mango, orange, pistachio, and pecan, produce a large crop one year followed by a small, non-commercial crop the next year.”
The olive manual mentions “fruit thinning” as an alternative.” It describes “Hand Thinning and Pruning” methods that can be practical where the grower is dealing with only a few trees in a home garden. It should be done early in the season after the fruit sets and says: “Later thinning contributes less to larger fruit size and does not reduce alternate bearing.”
Considering these ideas, it appears the best approach for home garden orange growers is this:
Maintain appropriate irrigation. Orange trees rely on a dense network of fine absorbing roots near the surface, as well as deeper roots. They need consistent moisture but cannot tolerate constant saturation. Irrigation and soil management should be geared to that. Consider options such as flood irrigating a large basin under the canopy or any of several other methods that accomplish a broad, thorough soaking. Use a probe such as a long screwdriver or spading fork to verify soaking followed by complete drainage.
Apply compost mulch over the root zone to conserve moisture and to foster growth of fine absorbing roots. The layer should be about two inches thick, extending well beyond the spread of the canopy and not touching the trunk.
Consider fertilizer applications if you see signs of deficiencies such as limited growth or chlorotic foliage. There are plenty of online and printed resources to help with diagnosis.
Skip a year of pruning except to remove dead and dying branches.
Hand thinning: Expect a heavier crop next year. Soon after the fruit sets, do some hand-thinning of the crop. It could help to induce abundant flowering and a better crop in the following year.
WATCH NOW: A PERFECT HOLIDAY SCENE
CHECK OUT THE YEAR IN CARTOONS
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or text call him at 707-363-0114.