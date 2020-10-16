Bill Pramuk, Trees & People: Dealing with burned root zones

When I ventured into arboricultural consulting as a profession, I did not expect much work involving burned trees. Before October of 2017, I had a few assignments regarding trees damaged by house fires.
One freak assignment involved a flaming load of hay bales on the back of a semi that set a eucalyptus grove on fire. (Lesson for drivers: Do not throw a lit cigarette butt out the window if you are hauling hay and driving under eucalyptus trees.)
Then the wildfires of 2017 and now 2020 changed things in a major way, and the learning curve became steeper.
It became necessary to make judgment calls on a new variety of problems: What is the inherent fire resistance and potential for recovery of the dozens of tree species damaged in our region?
n How do tree age and bark thickness affect fire resistance? What are the visual clues to the severity of damage?
n How many months or years does it take to see if a tree is going to recover?
n At what level of severity of damage should I call a tree a total loss?
And then there is this additional challenge, the one I want to look at today: I have operated on the assumption that natural litterfall mulch or wood chip mulch is the best surface treatments for tree root zones. I have seen, in some cases, flammable mulch contributed to damage. And in a recently examined property, intense wildfire heat burned away the mulch and turned the topsoil into something resembling concrete.
A few months after the wildfires of October 2017, help appeared in my mailbox in the form of a publication by the California Native Plant Society: Fire Recovery Guide. It addresses this topic in a section titled: Common Questions about Soil Erosion.
Here are a few key points: Waxes and resins in plants and organic matter may melt and bind soil particles, resulting in the soil becoming hydrophobic, i.e. water repellent. This condition may persist for several years.
Breaking up such soil on steep slopes is not recommended because it can contribute to erosion when heavy rains hit. Seeding with annual non-native grasses is not recommended either, since they contribute “flashy fire fuels.” And seeding for erosion control with non-natives can worsen invasive plant problems in wildland areas.
The publication states, “There are varying opinions on hydrophobic soils and more research is needed to isolate other contributing factors such as the loss of vegetation, litter cover and soil aggregate stability. At the end of the day, all agree that the less soil disturbance, the better the recovery.”
Their recommendations include:
— Allow for gradual re-colonization by local plants.
— Use a loose straw (with no weed seeds) as a thin mulch layer, no more than 2 inches thick. It intercepts rainfall, reducing its velocity and impact on damaged soil. And if it is laid on too thickly it might suppress regrowth of desirable natives.
— Use “sterile or non-persistent plants” like sterile wheat or barley at low planting densities.
As for my opinion, I still believe organic mulch is the best for tree root zones, but flammability is of concern. Fine-textured compost is the least flammable organic matter mulch. It should be kept away from the base of tree trunks and flammable infrastructure. And a thin layer can do a lot of good.
In addition, seek advice when you are dealing with native plants and when your work may affect properties down-stream from yours. The Resource Conservation District (RCD) and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) can be helpful. The Napa offices can be reached at 707-252-4189
The booklet also has instructions for installing wattles— fiber rolls of straw placed across burned off hillsides for erosion control.
It has sections on an initial Post-fire Checklist for Land Care, Post Fire Care of Trees Especially Oaks, Seedling vs. Natural Regeneration, Special Plants and Ecosystems of the Region, Rare Plants Species, and links to many helpful resources.
The booklet is available at cnps@cnps.org.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist and a board member of the Napa Resource Conservation District. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.
