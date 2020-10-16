Bill Pramuk, Trees & People: Dealing with burned root zones

When I ventured into arboricultural consulting as a profession, I did not expect much work involving burned trees. Before October of 2017, I had a few assignments regarding trees damaged by house fires.

One freak assignment involved a flaming load of hay bales on the back of a semi that set a eucalyptus grove on fire. (Lesson for drivers: Do not throw a lit cigarette butt out the window if you are hauling hay and driving under eucalyptus trees.)

Then the wildfires of 2017 and now 2020 changed things in a major way, and the learning curve became steeper.

It became necessary to make judgment calls on a new variety of problems: What is the inherent fire resistance and potential for recovery of the dozens of tree species damaged in our region?

n How do tree age and bark thickness affect fire resistance? What are the visual clues to the severity of damage?

n How many months or years does it take to see if a tree is going to recover?

n At what level of severity of damage should I call a tree a total loss?