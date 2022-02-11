Bill Praumk, Trees and People: A strong wind finds faults in trees

After that windy spell on Jan. 21, I wrote about a resulting tree failure, which I noticed by a roadside. I spotted another one last week. It’s noteworthy as an example of a common defect that is too often overlooked: Codominant stems with included bark in their attachment.

Driving by, I saw the remains of a large, fallen tree, which had been cut away enough to clear the road. Again, I could not resist stopping to have a close look.

In this instance, it was a grey pine, aka foothill pine (Pinus sabiniana), a common species in mid-to-upper Napa County, especially on sunny west and south-facing mountain slopes. It is an important habitat tree, and able to withstand harsh conditions, yet I cannot recall anyone ever saying how much they love grey pines. It’s unfairly relegated to second or third-class status.

As they mature, grey pines often develop an overall lean and, as was the case with this failed tree, the trunk forking at an early age, resulting in a condition called “codominant” trunks or stems. A common defect, seen in various tree species, it often occurs in coastal live oaks and coastal redwoods.

The location of the failure in this tree was the lower trunk where it had split in half, having divided into two roughly equal-diameter stems at an early age. The bark of both stems was “included” — pinched between them in a tight “V” angle of attachment.

After the tree split open, the internal problems were obvious: At the top, the included bark. Below that, pitch flowing from a self-inflicted pressure wound. Below that, a column of brown-rot decayed inner wood.

With trees in the wild, this kind of structural defect occurring in the occasional tree is no big deal. By the time structural failure happens the tree has had plenty of years to produce seed and perpetuate the species. But in home landscapes, it can mean the loss of a valued specimen that would otherwise survive and contribute to the landscape for many years.

Prevention is ideal. When we are training young trees for good structure, we can spot trouble in the making and prune to prevent defects. When we are dealing with mature trees, we cannot truly fix the problem, but we can do some things to prevent structural failure.

Some structural principles are at work: Codominant stems, of similar diameter, cannot get a good grip on each other. The principle is “branch aspect ratio”: If the ratio of their diameters is about equal, 1:1, their attachment is inherently weak.

But if the secondary stem or branch is about half the diameter of the larger one, .5 or less, the attachment is stronger. The larger one can securely wrap layers of new wood around the smaller one, every year.

With a young tree, a savvy pruner can spot developing codominant stems and prune to remove or slow the growth of the codominant branch or top. With some follow-up pruning over the course of a few years, the branch aspect ratio improves, the attachment grows stronger, and it is set up for long-term good structure.

The other structural principle is the branch bark ridge. It is the opposite of included bark. In a normal attachment, the main stem and the branch push the outer bark up and out between the two stems, forming a visible ridge of bark. With included bark, there is an in-rolled seam, or crease, like smacking lips.

The interface of the two layers of bark in direct contact with each other prevents the normal alternating and overlapping of new layers of wood. In the normal process, the branch grows new tissue first, in spring, then the main stem grows and lays new wood over the new branch tissue.

Imagine it like you are building a tree, attaching branches with alternating, overlapping layers of paper mâché. First, a layer on the branch and onto the trunk, then a layer on the trunk and over the new layer of the branch. The simple genius of nature.

In a mature tree, weak attachments cannot be corrected but they can be protected pretty well by pruning to reduce the weight of the weakly attached stem, installing cable systems, and brace rods, depending on tree structure and professional judgment.

Bill Pramuk is an ASCA registered consulting arborist and an ISA certified arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.