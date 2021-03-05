Chris Craiker, Architex's Angle: An architect’s movable feast

I have been complaining for years that our fixtures and cabinets should be adjustable. They should be able to move up, down and around to fit our uses, not the other way around. Now, as limited space within our homes becomes more critical and as we age and need personalized fixtures, it is time for us to think seriously about how to make our homes more flexible.

Adjustable cabinets that move up and down for accessibility of disabled or disadvantaged have been around for years. As their cost goes down, these simple additions can make every kitchen workable. Adjustable countertops have also been available but very utilitarian and not interesting in design. Freestanding kitchen islands are all the current rage and allowing all or a part of the countertop to adjust to the individual for use and enjoyment is a win/win for all.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

We don’t think of the bathroom or its fixtures as needing adjustability, but they certainly do. Especially as you get older or perhaps are in a wheelchair, even for a short period of time. I don’t advocate making bathrooms huge like commercial and multifamily ADA requirements, but I do recommend the toilets be adjustable and sinks should rise or lower to permit wheelchair access or simply be more accessible by all ages and heights. Showers can be level with the adjacent floor and the fixtures can manually be adjusted with minimum strength.