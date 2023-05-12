As an architect, I’ve always been fascinated with caves. Men’s earliest habitations must have been in caves, especially as he emerged from Africa into other parts of the world where the weather was not as warm for sleeping outside or in a tree.

Natural caves occur often in volcanic areas, and most of Europe and the Middle East have volcanic and seismic activities that create underground caverns. Early man had to fight for possession either against other tribes or predator animals. The use of caves for wine storage has appeared as early as 8,000 years ago. Pottery fragments revealed early evidence of grape wine making in Georgia. Even in ancient times wine was used as medicine, for socializing, mind altering and was highly valued as a commodity even before coinage evolved. Early religious cults used wine liberally throughout the ancient world and caves and caverns were best for consistent temperature and high humidity. Besides, they were fire resistant compared to above ground building and temples that were constantly ravished by spilled oil lanterns or visiting marauders.

The world’s largest underground wine storage facility is under the capital of Moldovia which sits between Romania and Ukraine. While most of the 150 miles of tunnels are leftovers from the Soviet Union, some of the network dates back to prehistoric wine storage, so it’s not entirely a modern repurposing of a failed undertaking. Over half the wine consumed in the crumbling Soviet empire was from Moldova.

Wine caves have become common throughout Northern California wine country and have been used over the last century and a half for winemaking. Starting in Europe and spreading to California wine caves have become more than storing warehouses. Many now welcome guests for tastings, tours and partying. In Northern California I’m sure there are dozens, but I will name here just a few that I know that are patron oriented:

Pine Ridge, Napa, Silverado caves with inviting rooms and furniture.

Schramberg Vineyards, Calistoga 125-year-old cave network with classic facilities.

Vine Cliff winery, Napa, offers, beautiful interiors, and tastings.

Thomas George Estates, Russian River Valley, developed by wine pioneer Davis Bynum.

Gundlach Bundschu, Sonoma, has built wine caves starting in 1990.

Bella Vineyards, Healdsburg, Sonoma, handsome accommodations.

Benziger wine caves, Glen Ellyn, Sonoma, beautiful and sustainable.

Del Dotto Winery, Rutherford, Oakville, St. Helena. And Fort Ross, Sonoma.

These are but a few of the wine caves available in the North Bay wine country. There’s even vertical caves like Palmaz Vineyard in east Napa County. I’m sure I’ll get an avalanche of emails noting others. Regardless of the number of caves, the most original and impressive facility in all Northern California, if not the world, is the Jarvis Estate Winery Cave, Napa. This facility tunneled into the Vacas Mountains in east Napa and is the largest and encompasses every aspect of environmentally sensitive wine making operation, all built underground in North America. All offices, tanks, bottling, aging and wine tastings are within their 45,000-square-foot underground facility.

Not only do they have their offices and all wine making operations underground, they’ve also created truly unique spacious chambers for special events. Alf Burtleson, the contractor spent two years excavating the volcanic geology to create the most unique underground labyrinth with the help of English mining machines left over from the ‘Chunnel’ between England and France.

Interestingly, most underground wine storage caves are arch or round barrel shaped. William Jarvis, with his engineering background, constructed parabolic shaped tunnels and chambers. This has been captured in their logo and reflected throughout the project.

What’s most captivating is the lack of site desecration. This is non-architecture at its most basic level. A sustainable facility with minimum impact on its environment. The cost for building tunnel caves has spiraled but is still an excellence way of preserving the wines systems and heritage. They should not be discounted for making future wineries.