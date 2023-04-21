Carbon has been targeted as the primary source of climate change. We hear words like “sustainability,” “zero-carbon,” “net-zero,” “green buildings” thrown around all the time but are they real or are they just green cover-up? Some terms like “all natural,” “organic,” “gluten-free” are actually federally defined and protected but have debatable value. Is our lexicon for reducing our carbon footprint accurate or fake-news?

Sustainable design has grown enormously in the last 20 years and the jargon has exploded. From simple “solar powered” and “green buildings,” we have conceived terms like “living buildings,“ “net-zero,” “carbon-neutral,” “emissions-free,” “carbon-capture” and hundreds of other words created to sell a concept and designate a new pathway in our fight against climate change.

The big question that everyone is looking for is how to measure and control carbon emissions. We know we are made of carbon: that’s what life is all about, and yet it’s the burning of carbon that is our real adversary. Architects love to use the term zero or net-zero carbon to describe buildings and yet it’s the Holy Grail of design: an impossible obsession to never completely reach. The goal is reducing the carbon emissions associated with any building to none or less than 10%. It also means that building must continue to achieve near zero emissions forever. Unfortunately, the means to measure this is as partisan as a political convention. Eliminating all gas appliances will raise screams from some industries and while our architectural industry, generally agrees with the technical definition of “zero-carbon” can’t readily agree on how to achieve it.

Let’s take going all electric as a potential future. Everyone thinks that’s great, but in 2020 49% of California’s power is generated by fossil fuel powered plants creating CO2. Even electric cars are dependent upon gas generated electricity from the house plug-in. Solar panels and deluxe battery have big production carbon footprints One has to look at the total.

California's non-CO2 burning energy production including nuclear, large hydroelectric, and renewables accounted for 51% of its in-state generation. In 2019 it was 57% and the significant reduction was due to the dry Statewide draught’s effect on hydroelectric generation. Since 2016 our total electric generation has gone down 5% while our solar production has increased 62%.

Currently, there are probably a dozen definitions of what a carbon neutral building program should be. Making a building entirely carbon free is impossible, but making it as close to carbon neutral is the general goal today. How green a building is depends upon minimizing:

1. Carbon emissions from a building reduced heating and lighting energy use

2. Carbon-based products in construction

3. Embodied carbon in the materials used for construction, demolition and disposal

4. Water consumption

5. Long-term maintenance

There are dozens of different organizations dedicated to reducing C02 emissions. LEED is the best-known brand, but it is also political, depending upon what industry screams the most.

For example, on site, combustion is still permitted in many jurisdictions for construction and we architects and contractors spend a lot of time making sure construction demolition by-products go to the right location, but what do they do with it? Mostly they burn and create carbon CO2 in the process.

Our goal is not just to eliminate fossil fuels, but to capture as much our energy from renewable resources as possible and practical. The war of words for definitions is actually a massive global energy transition we are in worldwide. The burning of fossil fuels may account for 80% of today’s energy use and that number is dropping, but very slowly. This could be fast tracked if we don’t settle for vague, unrecognizable, definitions, and create real energy targets that don’t fall by the wayside for economic or political reasons.

Unfortunately, we still pander to the influence of the fossil-fueled industries, and their mission is not to slow global warning but to find other uses of their products. We have to continue to look for means of reducing our carbon footprint’s. Every step is better and we need to look carefully at what is been said and know the reality of counterfeit attempts to reduce carbon emissions.