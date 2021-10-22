Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Fire hardening our homes and communities

This week is the 30th anniversary of the Oakland fire that destroyed more than 3,400 housing units and killed 25 people. In the last 30 years, my firm has been reconstructing and reimagining scores of destroyed homes from the frequent fires that have ravished Northern California.

In 2007 the state mandated the Wildlife Urban Interface (WUI) requirements for extra protection to construction in rural and limited accessible areas throughout California. For fire hardening, as we call it, the basic requirement is that all new structure exteriors in rural or less fire apparatus accessible areas be ignition-resistant to resist the entry of flying embers and rapid wildfire radiation. It soon became a part of the International Building Code.

A brief summary of WUI requirements is hardening exteriors with fire resistant materials, minimizing fire ignition vegetation around the house and minimizing vents under the house or into the attic. Even stucco homes have been known to explode from the inside when fires approach, entering through under floor vents.

Our standard approach is to use fire retardant materials such as cement fiber board, CFB, paneling or stucco. We also use metal corrugated for that edgy contemporary look.