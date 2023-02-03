The recent interest rate hikes should not be a surprise to anyone. The rates have been kept artificially low too long and only benefited a few. The stock and real estate markets went crazy for the wealthy while the vast majority of Americans merely survived on a shoestring. The rates went from 2% interest rates to close to 6%, cooling the 6-year blazing housing market.

For us survivors of the '80s and '90s, we saw mortgage rates up to18%, but we still bought and sold homes. We knew the volatile interest rates would not stop property values from rising. Now, the relatively small interest rates increase is scaring buyers away. Higher interest rates are pricing "wannabe" homebuyers out of the housing market, leaving them as renters until the next rate cycle or until Uncle Jimmy leaves them a house.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Historically, an average U.S. home cost around four to five times the average household annual income but that’s volatile. Just prior to the 2006 housing bubble the ratio of an average home cost exceeded seven times the median annual household income.

Obviously, this ratio changes, depending on bull markets, pandemics and interest-rate unpredictability. In 1995, the home-to-income ratio was 4.1 whereas at the end of 2022, just as interest rates climbed, the ratio hit 7.78 times, almost eight times, medium income. No first-time buyer could qualify and buyers had to have a bushel of assets. In reality, those buyers were wealthy to begin with.

While the interest rates will eventually adjust, the ratio is going to take a long time to come down. Thus, most 2023-2025 homes purchased will be high ratio of cash buyers, less dependent on obtaining a construction or mortgage loan.

When I was the president of the North Bay Building Industry Association (BIA) for Marin, Sonoma and Napa, the issues seemed politically resolvable, but now the challenges are mammoth and quite possibly unsolvable. The big question, as always, is why are housing prices so high and why are over 1 million people a year leaving California?

Simply stated, we’re not building enough housing for the middle class, workers and lower-income households. Here are a few of the issues identified by the BIA as obstacles to building essential housing:

1. Insufficient higher density zoned land to build housing. Most of us now embrace higher-density living and denser downtowns. Walkable community and bustling downtowns are become common. Higher-density housing often brings down housing costs, reduces environmental conflicts and increases a variety of houses to better serve all income levels.

2. Costly and incredibly difficult municipal development processing: Gaining project approval for a fence, let alone a new housing community, is getting longer, and the endless list requirements only run the costs up. In another article we’ll explore how these challenges can be simplified while not destroying the environment.

3. High municipal fees to pay for previous muni- mismanagement: The fees and costs heaped on a developer anywhere in California are the highest in the nation. Often these expenses are to fix streets or parks not previously properly funded. This hurts low and moderate as well as market-rate housing before a stick goes in the air. One study showed up to 40% of some housing project costs are result of government regulations.

Here’s where I always remind people: the developer doesn’t pay these fees; the buyer does, with interest.

4. There is no such thing as building affordable housing: The actual construction costs only sky-rocket as municipalities heap extra conditions such as prevailing labor rates (Union only workers), LEED or Energy Star and extensive accessibility requirements, beyond ADA. While I support rigorous design review, it must be sensitive to the habitants that must live and pay to live there.

5. Non-diversified funding for affordable housing: One lesser-known challenge was Gov. Jerry Brown’s eliminating the state’s redevelopment agencies. This helped provide funding for affordable housing. Also higher percentages of market-rate housing production must pay for affordable housing, usually in fees or construction somewhere else in town. Market rate housing now becomes luxury housing. It should not bear the expense of providing affordable housing.

6. No accountability for missed housing production targets: California has required all cities and counties to provide sufficient housing to meet both market and affordable future needs. One report showed 97.6% of all of them missed providing the permits. To date, no penalties exist, much more than a “tisk, tisk”. Goals without penalties gives cities and counties to only give lip-service to the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, RHNA.

7. Limited public and political support for all housing: Another challenge in getting new homes built–regardless of income level–is a general resistance to new housing projects by the local community.

Here’s where the California Environmental Quality Act has been weaponized by NIMBYs (not in my backyard) and special interest groups to stop or get their pound of flesh. To rally more support for housing, we must do a better job of continuously communicating with all neighbors, stakeholders and public. Involving the solid majority of residents who would say "yes" to more quality homes in their neighborhood would help.

Experience shows those in favor of a project never show up and those even remotely questioning a proposal show up with pitchforks, torches and nooses.

All home builders face extraordinary challenges including constantly increased construction costs, unpredictable interest rates, fickle financing, lack of available land, and community opposition. Builders of market rate, moderate or low-income housing should be revered, not demonized. Well designed and well-planned project can be valuable assets to any community.