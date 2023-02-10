The recent catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria should be a wakeup call to all of us living on the Pacific Rim, considered the biggest earthquake fault line in the world.

The Aegean Sea neighbors of Greece, Turkey and the Fertile Crescent, which includes Syria, Lebanon and Jordan, are on a similar plate movement that makes them continuously exposed to earthquakes. The 7.8-magnitude quake on both sides of the Turkey-Syria border included areas where millions of people were already displaced by the civil war in Syria. Thousands of buildings collapsed and the number of dead and injured will be in the tens of thousands.

Close to home, a 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County on Dec. 20, 2022, leaving at least two people dead and seriously damaging roads and homes, and leaving tens of thousands without electricity for days. Humbolt is barely 264 miles from Napa Valley.

Earthquakes throughout Northern California are bringing flashbacks of the 2014 earthquake that hit South Napa. And yet we have shakes every day. A recent review on Earthquake Track showed 12 earthquakes of magnitude 1.5 or greater in a 24-hour period in Napa Valley. There were 34 earthquakes in the seven days, 121 earthquakes in the 30 days and a whopping 1,035 earthquakes in a single year.

The numbers change everyday, but make no mistake: We are living in Quake Country. They may be so mild few of us feel or detect them, but they are there. https://earthquaketrack.com/us-ca-napa/recent

Quakes and shakes are not limited to California. While 61% of the nation's quakes are in this state, according to the U. S. Geological Survey (USGS), the annual loss is $6.1 billion with every state experiencing shakes and some losses.

Living with big shakes is less a question of if but when. We need to be ready and resilient to make ourselves safe and less vulnerable. An analysis of the 2014 Napa Big One was that of the more than 1,500 buildings and houses damaged during the magnitude 6.0 earthquake, houses built before 1950 sustained the most damage.

That was the most destructive quake in the San Francisco Bay Area since the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. The magnitude of an earthquake is related to the length of the fault on which it occurs. That is, the longer the fault, the bigger the earthquake.

We need to be prepared and here are some basics:

1. Create emergency kits for the house and the car. Some call it a “by-the-bed kit" with a first aid kit, heavy duty shoes and coat or sweater, tools to turn off utilities and canned foods. Know were the sleeping bags are. In your car, you should have a first aid kit, a blanket, a change of clothes, cash to buy gas, a spare tire and emergency food and water.

2. Know your neighbors and have their phone and email addresses in case you need to share water, batteries, blankets or their shelter.

3. Check your home out and make sure it’s safe, inside and out. Secure furniture and art to walls and floor, and have an engineer or contractor check your foundation to insure the structure won’t slide off it.

4. Make a plan and rehearse it: Know where to meet and who to call. Know where to go and what to do. You’re a team: Act like it!

Are we able to forecast future quakes?

Not quite, but we getting closer. I asked my structural engineer, Chris Jonas of ZFA Engineers, what is out there. He connected me with ShakeAlert, an Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) system that detects significant earthquakes quickly so that alerts can be sent to multiple sources before serious shaking begins.

ShakeAlert is not earthquake prediction, but rather a messaging system that an earthquake is imminent. It first estimates the location, the magnitude and then the region to receive the anticipated ground shaking so that an alert can be made available to take action such as drop, cover and hold-on. The method can provide warning before the second wave that usually causes most of the damage.

But this is neither foolproof or a solution to the problem. We need to make sure our buildings are safe and secure. It’s a matter of when, not if, we’ll experience another shake.

