In 2004, Napa city adopted the Residential Design Guidelines to help protect the city's architectural heritage and reinforce local neighborhood identities. After 19 years, the planning commission has been asked to revisit and consider additional objective design standards for future residential projects. Over the last few years, the city's commitment to the Design Standards has eroded. I believe the city needs to recommit to the principles of the document, and now is the opportunity to include traffic calming as a major component of new community design.

What to add:

Traffic calming and neighborhood traffic management are not new concepts. The city's 2005 TAC Report documented countless policies, devices, and actions for existing neighborhoods and street networks, many of which are still debated. However, many street-enhancing devices and pedestrian safety features could be included in proposed new community development. Some, identified by Slow Down Napa and public comments, include:

• Flashing speed signs and pedestrian lights

• Speed cushions and tables

• Raised crosswalks and humps (no bumps, says the Fire Department)

• In-street signs and multiple scutcheons

• Curb extensions and bulb-outs

• Traffic circles that work

• Better landscape pockets

• End-caps and landscape boxes

• And my favorite: curved and neckdown lanes.

What to protect:

The city could improve in this area. A major component of the original Design Standards was pedestrian-friendly streets with separated sidewalks and planter strips, accommodating trees and rich landscaping. Parking was to be in pockets along the way, so as not to dominate the travel lanes. This created naturally slower traffic and, ideally, landscape shielding the architecture.

That principle has been neglected by the city, with three subdivisions recently approved and one constructed.

The Rodgers Court Affordable Housing community off Redwood Road, next to Redwood Plaza, is a great accomplishment. However, in the battle for affordability, the streetscape was sacrificed with little or no landscape or traffic calming devices. While I appreciate the project's achievements, the few trees planted in tiny sidewalk pockets along a dull street will not survive or give character to the community. Creative architecture cannot hide the "Great Wall of China" effect.

The Redwood Subdivision was opposed by neighbors because it wasn't a cul-de-sac. Napa is committed to street connectivity, as the planning commission noted. However, it didn't have to be another boring freeway. If traffic calming and better design had been considered, the street could have had curves, parking bulb-outs, landscaping islands, or neck-downs, making it a more interesting and better community.

The Browns Valley Road Subdivision by Edenbridge Homes was recently approved for up to 3,500-square-foot luxury homes selling for over $2 million. They will be served by a boring 47-foot-wide swath of concrete and asphalt with no landscaped parkway separations. Traffic calming could have been included on Browns Valley Road across from Westwood Park by adding pedestrian crossings, landscaped bulb-outs, and parking pockets. All Public Works wants to do is pave the world.

I guess if an affordable housing project doesn't deserve landscape separations or bulb-outs, neither does a luxury home community. If we want to create better and safer communities, we need to think about designing and planning our future communities. Here's a chance for us, as a city, to step up and say we want something better.

What to lighten up on:

As all architects know, architectural styles come and go. Fifteen years ago, Craftsman-Shingle style was popular. Recently, Agrarian Farmhouse has grown. Currently, Mid-Century contemporary architecture with sheds and flat roofs has appeared on design submittals.

The reality is that styles change in a heartbeat. Today's hot movie stars are tomorrow's washed-up "B" actors. Discovering timeless design is the challenge that both architects and planners must tread gently.

I was a land planner before I became an architect. I look at buildings I designed three years ago, and they're already old-fashioned. What's far more important is creating desirable neighborhoods with good streets that will mature and last another century. Including traffic calming in our design review process will help.