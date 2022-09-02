Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: The future of home entertainment

After pandemic cocooning for over two years, we all know how important our personal home entertainment gear has become. Video screens got bigger, thinner and sharper and are now the central focus of every living room and bedroom. When we watch old reruns, we can often date the movie by the size and thickness of the desk monitor or TV.

But the future of home entertainment won’t be bigger screens. Get ready for the next generation of home entertainment: holography.

You can’t look at the future without knowing the past. We tend to think of television and color TV as fairly recent inventions, but interestingly, the first mention of "color television" was a 1904 German patent for a primitive type of system.

In 1925 a Russian patent for an all-electronic system was made that called for a cathode ray tube. The first black-and-white “television” was created in 1927 by Philo T. Farnsworth, a 21-year-old inventor. CBS created the first commercial color TV system with federal approval in 1953 but this went virtually unwatched since few people owned color TVs until they exploded in popularity during the 1960s.

My father, a working-class mail carrier, tinkered with a mail-order TV kit in 1949 and as a child, I saw the first episodes of "Hopalong Cassidy" and "Felix the Cat" cartoons. What was really cool was the 30-foot antenna my dad erected — my first neighborhood status symbol.

Does AR/VR have a future?

Augmented reality and virtual reality, or AR and VR, in the form head-mounted display equipment, are interesting and totally consuming experiences like a drug, but they have limited resolution and a narrow field of view. The eye can’t focus freely and detect realistic viewing experiences. While they include limited holographic sensors, technically, they only see images on a flat display panel. Who wants to run around with a heavy, head-mounted gizmo? Remember 3-D glasses? They flopped; these will too.

Get ready for holographic technology

While a hologram may seem futuristic, many of us remember Princess Leia from "Star Wars: A New Hope" 45 years ago. It actually goes back earlier than that. In 1947 the scientist Dennis Gabor, while trying to refine electron microscope, used filtered light beams to make a transmission. He coined the word from the Greek holos, meaning "whole," and gramma, meaning "message." It wasn’t until the 1960s with the invention of laser technology that holography could take flight.

Basically, a holography is the process of creating three-dimensional projections of any object using light or laser beams visible to our eyes. No glasses, camera or special equipment are needed. We’ve seen dead musicians performing and Holocaust survivors tell their stories.

Holography will transform the entertainment industry from top to bottom. Silicon Valley-based Light Field Lab has impressive technology for high-resolution holographic display platforms with high reality, accuracy and clarity. However, don’t look for it on Amazon just yet.

The future of home entertainment and the industry itself will be when we can experience a concert, a news event or our grandchild’s first steps remotely, while in our living room without getting on a plane.

The pandemic has revealed that the whole entertainment industry must pivot in reaching its customers. Concerts, movie theaters and CDs, may be in the past along with traditional TV. While everyone has been consumed by the classic 2-D digital displays, the next experience will be holographic projections within your living room of your favorite artist, musician, or maybe even an architect.