Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: The Inflation Reduction Act and housing

The Aug. 12 passage of the huge Inflation Reduction Act will have a significant impact for increasing renewable energy and fighting climate change. With nearly $700 billion in the package, $369 billion will be devoted to funding and tax credit extensions aimed at reducing carbon emissions through reducing petroleum dependency and increasing renewable energy construction and product manufacturing, as well as providing major water conservation programs.

While much needed, unfortunately it does very little to improve our desperate housing supply shortage when we seriously need to be increasing, not decreasing, the production of all housing types across our population spectrum. In fact, the net effect will further strangle the production of first-time homes and the rental market.

Residential construction inflation in 2019 was only 3.4% and the average inflation for the six years from 2013 to 2018 was 5.2%. However, residential construction inflation across the board in 2021 was 14% and in 2022 is projected to be 18%, according to Construction Analytics (edzarenski.com/2022/02/11/construction-inflation-2022).

Residential construction, including new homes, multifamily housing and remodeling, represents 15% of America’s GDP, arguably the largest component of our economy and the one most vulnerable to inflation.

To be clear, this does not include the currently exploding home prices. The nationwide yearly average 21% home price increases are a product of new home supply shortages and increased demand for the Ozzie and Harriet white-picket-fence homestead.

The Inflation Reduction Act is intended to improve investment in U.S. energy supply and infrastructure, but its impacts are still unpredictable. There will be labor requirements to make construction unions happy, but the housing and construction industry has been left out in the cold.

Many of the bill’s components include extending federal tax credits for renewable energy sources and extending of tax credits for carbon capture and storage. There will also be credits for nuclear power plant operations and green hydrogen projects and some benefits for real estate investors, but nothing for construction, except energy-related measures.

All the 700 pages of gobbledygook are skull-numbing. To get to the nitty-gritty on how the act will affect construction and architecture, we have to look into the details and how they affect the home-building industry.

The National Association of Home Builders tried unsuccessfully to modify the bill since it will increase construction costs across the board through stricter energy code requirements and increasing labor costs. The bill includes $1 billion in grants to pressure states and local governments to adapt more stringent energy code regulations, but it does not provide compensation or alternative energy options for new construction.

While stricter energy requirements are essential, they should not be borne on the backs of the first-time home buyers and apartment renters who are already struggling to pay the rent. It’s important to remember: builders and developers don’t pay these bills; the new residents do, through higher sale prices and rents.

I have been, and will continue to be, a huge energy-reduction champion, but where it makes sense and when it is appropriate. Simply requiring stricter energy regulations and moving blindly towards "zero-energy" usage could backfire. It would have been great to include a streamlined permit provision with the new standards, but there was no incentive there. And getting a building permit for a doghouse in California only gets more costly and time-consuming.

For example, requiring all homes to have solar panels is a great idea but not for everyone. I have 2 1/2 acres with so many trees, there’s no place for me to install panels. Of course, I get a tree exemption, but many of California's energy conservation requirements do not allow exemptions or alternatives.

I’m a big believer that stronger insulation requirements and designing better building envelopes are where we should be putting our efforts. There will be many tax credits and rebates for home improvement projects, potentially up to $14,000 per household, not including the solar tax credit. But this does nothing to speed up new shelter construction.

I point out how city after city, state after state, is outlawing gas appliance hookups for new and even existing homes. However, electric water heating and whole-home electric climate-control systems are not yet efficient or cost-effective. Will they be, down the road? Probably, but who wants to be today’s guinea pig?

Here are areas the act should have addressed:

— Streamlining new home construction

— Improving construction supply chains

— Improving aging-in-place policies

— Increasing the supply of work force housing

And the elephant in the room: Our growing unhoused population.

The act does nothing to reduce or slow the exploding costs of construction products, labor or supply. As the U.S. economy struggles to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, residential construction could be a major recovery accelerator. The construction industry has historically produced the highest economic benefits, and residential construction has the most widespread community economic impact of any industry.

But as U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, a major proponent of the act, noted: “We can no longer afford to have housing as an afterthought. … I’m disappointed that housing does not show up in any way in this bill.”

While I personally support the bill, it failed to address many of today’s truly inflationary issues. It’s like throwing the baby out with the graywater.