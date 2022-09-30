Chris Craiker, The Napa Architex Angle: Plastic is not the enemy; we are

Plastic - The scorch of the Earth: the Death Star of our World!

Not so fast. It’s an indispensable material that can shape our future when used properly. It’s the ease of its dispensability that is the enemy. All too often, plastic products become waste that end up in our oceans, food and water.

This needs to change because plastic is far too valuable to be thrown away. We just haven’t learned how to use and reuse it as a productive and sustainable part of our future.

Recycling existing plastics is old news. Finding practical reuses and getting everyone on board is the 21st century challenge. Completely getting rid of plastic is not the way to go either. Sustainable innovations should be able to incorporate plastic's better assets and eliminate their harmful counterparts.

In order to achieve a truly sustainable future and protect our environment in the long run, our attitude toward waste recycling must change. Since 1970, global resource consumption of our unused products — we call this waste — has increased 1500%. At the same time, our recycling is less than 10%. One study showed only 19% of our manufactured products are recycled and only 9% of all plastics manufactured between 1950 and 2015 have been recycled.

The recycling industry can be expensive and is not sustainable unless made more economically viable. One solution must be to raise our CVR fees to encourage recycling and pay the costs. But that’s another discussion.

The construction industry is ahead of the game

Interestingly, the pandemic, strained supply lines and limited natural resource access may have expedited a new era for plastics and recycling. Before the pandemic, the construction industry was developing alternative uses for plastic but now that cause has accelerated. The new era of sustainability is adapting quickly to recycling products as composite building materials.

Mixed composite building materials are not new. Ancient Mesopotamians and Egyptians mix straw and mud to build stronger shelters. The Romans combined stone, fly ash and cement to make concrete. Many of their structures are here today. Today recycling plastic as a low maintenance and energy user will impact the construction industry for speed and durability. Here are some of the possibilities already available.

Roofing materials: Most roofs today are made of petroleum products or are heavy concrete tiles. Using recycled plastic to create longer Lasting comp roof systems, flashing systems and light-weight tile roof tiles is currently under way now. (roofersdublin.net/plastic-polymer-roofing-advantages-and-problems/)

Concrete ingredients: Using recycled plastic for stronger concrete structures, sidewalks and street barriers, bridges and retaining walls is already underway. Precast concrete insulated sandwich wall panels with recycled plastics have gained quick popularity because they are light weight, factory produced with higher insulation value. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26970843/)

Fence and exterior outdoor living products: Composite fence materials are already in use. Recycled plastic fencing could be the future of all fencing industries as we hunt for more sustainable materials. (plaswood.eco/products/recycled-plastic-fencing-gates/)

Insulation: Interior home insulation have been using plastics to make energy efficient insulation for some time. Special attention must be given to minimizing odors and insisting on fire protection. (insulation.org/io/articles/a-good-business-move-recycling-insulation-materials/)

Structural supports: The construction industry is using steel because of its undeniable benefits but lumber using recycled plastic is not prone to as much decay or rust and provides better fire resistance when properly protected. (patents.google.com/patent/WO2006125111A1/en)

We will see the opportunity to recycle plastic more in the construction industry for our life and safety. Good green building practices will have much more impact on our lives and recycling plastics into our construction is here to stay.

As one intuitive philosopher Pogo once said, “We have met the enemy, and it is US!”