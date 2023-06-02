Three years ago, this Architex Angle reported on the new state law SB 721 requiring balcony inspections for multifamily apartments and condominiums, three unit or more, with balconies, decks, stairs, walkways and other raised surfaces by a certified licensed professional or qualified general contractor once every nine years. These conditions known as EEE, Exterior Elevated Elements, were in response to a Berkeley tragedy were 13 college students stood on a balcony to capture the sunset when the balcony collapsed killing six and seven were seriously injured. The building was relatively new and was considered state-of-the-art. The extensive investigation concluded that the severely deteriorated internal wood structure had failed because of water intrusion, lack of ventilation and moisture trapped inside the balcony structure.

This may seem like a minor problem, but an estimated 6,500 people have been injured from collapsing balconies and porches in the U.S. since 2003. Fortunately, there have only been 29 deaths, including the six in Berkeley. However, on Feb. 25, 2023, a balcony at the Spinnaker condominiums in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, collapsed leaving one dead and two injured. It can happen anywhere, anytime.

We worked on that same Berkeley apartment complex recently installing a co-worker space for shared office accommodations. The owners had removed all of the balconies, installing “Juliet“ fake handrails. That’s one way to solve the problem, but the real solution is to get out and look under at the buildings.

As all architects know, water is but one of our nemesis’. Also, fungi, lack of ventilation that decayed the supports and rusting bolt connections all add up to potential disasters.

Prior to the passing of the law, the state issued an emergency building code, supplement increasing design loads for new construction and increasing the ventilation requirements. Traditionally, balconies and decks were not considered that important and often construction was minimal with low strength values. The reality is, people gather on decks for parties, games, or as in Berkeley, to capture of view. Gathering 13 or 14 students on that deck was a mistake, but the structure should’ve been designed for exactly that kind of event.

Throughout Napa, there is no one umbrella organization, such as the California Apartment Association CAA. Statewide while this is the largest apartment owner’s development group, they provide little information about this issue to their owners or members beyond State-provided forms. Nonetheless, we all need to be vigilant and do our own investigation. For everyone living in apartments, condominiums or single-family homes on a hillside or with simple raised deck of any sort, here are some recommendations:

If you rent in a 3 unit or more multifamily complex, the owner should provide you an inspection form before 2024. Make sure they are in line to get the inspection. If a home has an elevated exterior walk surface constructive of wood, even a few feet off the ground, it should be inspected and investigated by a professional. If there is a waterproofed walking surface, look for cracks or water-penetration discoloration at joints or building connections. Look underneath and if it’s enclosed, try to remove or cut a hole to see inside. While investigating, check to see if the deck is properly supported and connected to concrete or CMU blocks.

I checked with David Wilcox PE Structural Engineer from Vertex Engineering that has been active in Statewide investigations for five years. For apartments covered by SB 721, there are four professions that can inspect EEEs:

– Licensed Architects

– Licensed Civil or Structural Engineers

– Licensed Contractor (A, B, or C-5) with at least five years experience constructing multistory wood frame buildings

– Certified Building Inspector

For Condos covered by SB326, there are only two professions who can perform Exterior Elevated Element inspections:

– Licensed Architect

– Licensed Structural Engineer

While architects are qualified to review, I cannot provide the structural renovation recommendations: you’ll need a licensed engineer. However, one won’t need a design professional to look for potential failure, structural movement or visible dry rot. You need to make sure your HOA Board, management company or landlord is aware of the law and has an investigation and remediation plan. It’s more than the law: it could be your life.