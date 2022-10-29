Chris Craiker, The Napa Valley Architex Angle: Looking for a new home?

While the housing market has cooled, it doesn’t change the desire to change homes. The difference between buying, leasing or renting a new home or an older home, depends upon your long-term life strategy.

I would ask, where do you want to be in 10 years? I ask the same question of my job applicants: where do you want to be in five or 10 years? Some don’t know but many of my associates have been with me a long time and have navigated their futures well.

My point is, if you plan to move up the economic ladder or sit in place, you need to think long term. There is a big difference — and complexity — between buying or renting a new or existing home that may have some issues.

In my opinion, now is a good time to be looking since there are more homes on the market, and they’re not flying off the market from broker to buyer in minutes without hitting the MLS. With mortgage rates going from 2.25% to 7.0%, those previously for sale homes may now be available for rent or lease.

When it comes to long-term life assessments, I ask if you have kids that will make you empty-nesters soon or will you want to move up the economic ladder in the community? New home buyers’ average length of living in a new community is 6.5 years. This is a personal, not just an economic question.

The difference between buying a new home and buying an older home, depends upon the assessment of the structure’s bones and of course, how much do you want to spend to make it yours. In old home versus brand-new, the challenge has been if you want an older home that, much like wine, gets better with time, how much more initial care and repairs does it require to make it livable? The answers are far more complex.

Newly constructed homes within the last 10 years and fixer-upper‘s offer different benefits. Obviously, a new home has all the latest gadgets such as high insulation, energy, conservation values, with plenty of room that makes living easy and great for raising a family. However, in today’s world, a new home is not cheap.

Even in neighborhood Bay Area communities such as Central California, the cost is over $400 a square foot or $800,000 for a 2,000 square-foot “box." We can’t even build a new home, ADU or add an addition in the North Bay for that price.

Check out the competition

In my 50 years of practice, I have designed more than 20,000 homes from California to Georgia. It’s always a question of what’s “hot” this week. My architect mentor claimed to have invented the “family room,” which is now passé. The open “great room” with the kitchen open to the living/dining area is one of today’s major design directions. And yet, that goes back to Frank Lloyd Wright’s concept of the open floor plan. What’s old is new again.

I love to drive through these new home communities and visit their model homes to see what’s hot this week. It’s a great way to experience the touch, feel and smell not available in magazine or video. I strongly encourage taking the tour — if you can afford the gas.

When it comes to old verses new homes, you must be a lot warier and more careful. Forget all the HDTV shows: they only make it seem so easy. But don’t eliminate the "Property Brothers Makeover" videos. Just be aware they are like sitcoms, fake and addictive.

Enter the IRA for existing homes.

While the Inflation Reduction Act is still going through Congress, it could provide much needed benefits for home upgrades, arranging from installing heat pumps by the electric appliances, and offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits to make people’s homes more energy efficient. There are a number of programs available including the Homes Rebate Program for homeowners who cut their energy usage by 35% and Efficiency Home Rebates for electrifying one’s home. This is a constantly changing frontier so keep it on your dashboard.

Check out the neighborhood

One thing to consider, when looking at leasing or purchasing any home: the neighborhood. Real estate markets do go up and down. Even in California they may stagnate for a period of time but new community homes typically decline in value when financial markets stall or recession looms, and older homes in typically established neighborhoods remain stable during downturns.

Here are a few suggestions for looking at new or older homes to purchase or rent:

— Check with the building department to make sure all the permits were issued and official occupancy secured.

— Ask for the mechanical system history. Multiple contractors may not provide sufficient information about the quality of the systems and heating.

— Ask if a title 24 was prepared. This tells you if it meets the latest energy conservation requirements of the state. Older homes are less required to meet them, but it also tells you about their quality.

— Talk to a local structural engineer. Having one come out could be expensive but many of the locals already know every house on the block or who built it and can offer a lot of information. Even new homes have a history.

The most important thing I tell buyers and renters is to talk to the neighbors. They know more about that house than the realtor or broker. A home inspection report will not show that owner neglected something, didn’t get a building permit for something or was just plain shady. Even in new communities, you’d be surprised what you will discover.