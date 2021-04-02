Chris Craiker, Architex Angle: How 2021 remodeling will swap new home construction

With all of last year’s turmoil, few people expected the home remodeling industry to grow almost 6% from the previous year. 2019 was a banner year in itself with $383 billion in construction, and 2020 will add up to $405 billion. Four factors have spurred the growth:
1. Accelerated new home prices
2. Low inventory of for-sale existing homes
3. Wide-spread desire to get out of urban areas
4. Low interest rates by the Fed
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The spring 2020 economic uncertainty led to consumers of all ages and demographics desiring home renovations. At the same time, one demographic factor is the transition of boomers and older homeowners out of their existing residence into smaller accommodations.
Potentially 11 million homeowners will be moving on or out, while 15 million younger households will be scratching for homes. Interestingly, younger homebuyers, given the choice of a condominium or an existing fixer-upper, are more apt to pursue the latter and plunge into remodeling.
Up to 40% of the kitchen and bath renovations are done by millennials and gen-Xers. This is not news to most realtors today: with the current high cost of obtaining the tarnished American Dream of new homeownership, young buyers are kicking the tires, or aluminum siding, for shelter.
According to the LIRA, (Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity), Harvard Research is projecting slower growth in 2021 but nonetheless, 2% increases each quarter over quarter. The remodeling industry has doubled in 10 years. While new home sales are strong, they are still outside the reach of many younger households
Naturally, every region is different. The North Bay has had an enormous amount of fire replacement and earthquake repairs that are still happening. Small repairs and basic one item improvements, such as new flooring, takes a different track than larger projects requiring multiple technicians and skills. Whenever multitasked renovations occur, the timelines and the construction costs escalate.
At the same time, construction materials have exploded and the supply lines are faltering. Lumber has exploded 55-63% in some areas. The timelines for construction have telescoped 20%. A project that should have taken four months, is taking five months or longer.
What the market is still anxiously looking for is if COVID-19 will permanently affect our spending habits.
An important milestone in determining if remodeling is narrative is the age of the last renovation. As a general rule, 16-20 years is the life expectancy of a remodel. As the finishes and sustainability disappears, the desire to catch up with the latest looks, materials and finishes start to wear through. The appetite to renovate one’s home, is greater among younger households who are more media savvy and aware of the latest trends.
One of the biggest challenges will be finding professional contractors and sub-contractors. Many small contractors have fallen on hard times and are not coming back. The PPP of the CARES ACT helped 83,036 remodelers and sub-contractors with their payroll obligations, but there’s no assurance that they will be back.
It becomes an open question on how many remodelers and professionals will be able to survive into 2021 with the continuing market uncertainties that include longer construction times and disrupted supply chains. It would appear that the smaller contractors and professionals will be leaving while only long-term well capitalized businesses with a steady source of skilled labor will survive.
Construction and renovation have been the first industrial sectors to emerge in every economic downturn or recession since World War ll. Small builders and contractors represent the vast majority of America’s home building and remodeling industries, not big corporations. These are the businesses that will generate jobs and raise the overall living standards in this country. Not the government, not the unions and certainly not the retail business importing cheap goods to sell out of big box stores or deliver to your door. The home building and renovation industry is the main engine that will take the US out of this economic quagmire.
So, tell me this: why are kitchens getting humongous and people cooking less? Why have a huge kitchen island to eat your DoorDash delivery?
Go figure.
WATCH NOW: HOME UPGRADES WITH THE BEST RETURNS
FROM HOME GYMS TO THEATERS, HERE’S WHAT TO DO WITH BONUS SPACE
Home gym
The home gym is a classic in spare room usage for a reason. A home gym can be anything from free weights and yoga mats to a full-scale setup of treadmills, weight benches and other exercise equipment.
Add a wall-mounted TV for workout videos, or a sound system for your favorite tunes to keep your blood pumping.
Whatever you do, make sure the floors are sturdy and well-protected from whatever you might be doing. A consultation with a fitness trainer, even online, can help you design the ideal workout room.
Themed entertainment room
You can turn that spare room into something more than just a game room or TV-watching space with an extensive themed remodel. The options here are as broad as your imagination itself: a 1950s-inspired diner with jukebox, wood-paneled English pub with leather stools pushed up to a custom bar or a tribute to the movies or sports teams that drive your passions.
Walk-in closet
Convert the extra space into the walk-in closet of your dreams. Depending on the complexity of the closet you'd like to create, you can complete the task with a few supplies from the local home improvement store in a weekend. You can also hire a contractor to create a completely custom design with all the bells and whistles.
Closet renovations tend to have a low return on investment, so if you do this, make sure you're doing it for yourself and not to improve resale value. This should be a labor of love.
Relaxation room
Rather than stimulating activities or entertainment, you can use that room to create a relaxing, peaceful environment to decompress and find serenity.
Wall projectors, relaxing seating areas, soft blankets, pillows and mats, and water elements such as aquariums can help create that feeling.
Greenhouse
Plants and gardening can be a relaxing hobby, and an indoor greenhouse can be just the ticket for all-seasons gardening.
A lot of windows and a fair amount of natural light make this possible. Strategically place shelving so your favorite indoor plants can benefit from the sun. South-facing windows will receive the most sunlight.
Add an oversized chair for a cozy reading spot. The garden room can also house any outdoor plants you need to shelter from harsh winter conditions.
Guest room
Of course, you can always add the traditional guest room. You can work the concept into areas such as craft rooms as well, such as with a pullout sofa or Murphy bed to accommodate visitors.
A queen-sized bed is enough for most couples to sleep. Beautiful bedding and window treatments or shades create an inviting space, as do table lamps or wall sconces for lighting.
Chris d Craiker AIA/NCARB loves his 1880 butcher block island!