Chris Craiker, Architex Angle: How 2021 remodeling will swap new home construction

One of the biggest challenges will be finding professional contractors and sub-contractors. Many small contractors have fallen on hard times and are not coming back. The PPP of the CARES ACT helped 83,036 remodelers and sub-contractors with their payroll obligations, but there’s no assurance that they will be back.

It becomes an open question on how many remodelers and professionals will be able to survive into 2021 with the continuing market uncertainties that include longer construction times and disrupted supply chains. It would appear that the smaller contractors and professionals will be leaving while only long-term well capitalized businesses with a steady source of skilled labor will survive.

Construction and renovation have been the first industrial sectors to emerge in every economic downturn or recession since World War ll. Small builders and contractors represent the vast majority of America’s home building and remodeling industries, not big corporations. These are the businesses that will generate jobs and raise the overall living standards in this country. Not the government, not the unions and certainly not the retail business importing cheap goods to sell out of big box stores or deliver to your door. The home building and renovation industry is the main engine that will take the US out of this economic quagmire.