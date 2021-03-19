Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Are hydrogen cells in our future?

Beam me up Scotty!

Of course, there are disadvantages as well:

• Hydrogen doesn’t exist on its own: Hydrogen must be extracted from water via electrolysis or removed from carbon, this requires a significant amount of energy. Currently, we produce more renewable energy in the middle of the day when people are at work, however, our homes need electricity in the mornings and evenings. This excess power could be used during the day to extract hydrogen for efficiency.

• Large investments and political Will: With a capital “W”…. to make this the next venture, like our trip to the moon, it will require more than a wish and a dream: It will require commitment and resolve. Good luck on that!

• High initial cost: Because hydrogen fuel cell production costs currently are greater, there is a reluctance to invest, but like solar and wind, their overall costs have dropped significantly, and reliability has increased phenomenally.

• Storage, transportation and flammability: Hydrogen is considered highly flammable like natural gas and pumping through current pipelines in big quantities could be risky. Transportation via trucks will be a new specialty. A whole new infrastructure process must be created.