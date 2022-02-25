Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Could mini-cottages help our shelter-challenged crisis?

The North Bay, and particularly Napa, has a shelter crisis. Not only do we have a growing homeless emergency, but we also have a growing population of working poor residents who are close to losing their homes or apartments.

The California dream was elusive before 2020 with high rents, low wages, and limited job opportunities for lower-skilled workers. The pandemic has only made it worse. We need to think strategically and historically of what succeeded in the past that we could do today.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In 1906, San Francisco was rocked by an earthquake that destroyed 60% of the city and left 250,000 citizens homeless. As a result, San Francisco City Hall, parks, and the US Army built more than 5,000 small wooden cottages known as “Earthquake Cottages” that housed more than 16,000 people. While tiny by today’s standards, 10 by 12-feet or 14 by 18-feet walls were redwood, with fir floors and a cedar roof. They worked.

Here’s what’s truly fascinating: They weren’t free. they were rented by the tenants who paid two dollars a month towards a total of $50. Once the cottage was paid off, the owner had the responsibility to move it to a permit location.

The great thing about this was the program enabled lower-income residents to become homeowners for the first time. Once the cottages were moved to the new locations, the owners-built extensions and expansions, often in a hodgepodge fashion, to make houses bigger and better. Many of these homes are still in San Francisco, and many mini cottages were shipped — literally — all around the Bay Area.

Could a program like this help solve our shelter-challenge crisis? Currently, the state of California is spending up to $30 billion to help homeless people get off the streets. But what about our workforce residents that are needed to take care of our hotels, vineyards and wipe the dribble from our chins as we get old?

While it’s essential that we look to remove the homeless from the streets, we need to look at the bigger picture of how we house our working poor and workforce personnel so that they can become part of the American dream.

Who are these— people?

Recent data shows roughly 7.5 million Californians — about 19 % of the state population, live in poverty. California is one of the three states tied for the highest poverty rate, alongside Florida and Louisiana.

• The median age of working poor Californians was 37.

• 45% of the working poor were employed full-time, year-round.

• Average earnings for working poor families: $21,900.

They’re not vagrants; they’re your cousins, veterans, or old friends. While building apartments, purchasing run-down motels or hotels, and recommissioning commercial structures for basic temporary homeless housing is a good idea, building small mini-cottages will do far more for building respect and dignity among our residents. They may be temporary shelters but they will make a world of difference for many individuals and families.

Programs across America are recognizing the need to build communities of small compact homes for displaced veterans and these programs could be the model for making new communities for our working poor.

Housing the working poor in backyard cottages sounds extreme, but the city of Oakland plans to invest millions of dollars to expand their so-called Community Cabins program. Essentially, they are Tuff Sheds, a manufacturer of backyard sheds, that has risen to produce the much-needed housing. These structures, if under 120 square feet don’t require a building permit. You’d be surprised what you can get in 120 square feet.

Among the most expensive ingredients of housing are land, utilities, and municipal fees. All cities and counties have the lands and can control the hookups and fees if they want to. It comes down to political will: Are we willing to invest, not only in our present housing crisis but minimize the next lack-of-workers crisis? Stay tuned.

Chris d Craiker AIA is convinced housing-for-all is a long-term community economic benefit.