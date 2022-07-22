Chris D. Craiker, The Architex Angle: Dealing with the olive fruit fly infestation

We all love olive trees, humanity's oldest symbol of peace, providing light in the transition from cave to castle. First cultivated around 6000 BCE as an edible food, their use as a fuel begin around 3000 BC and spread across the Mediterranean with early Greek and Phoenician traders. Hanukkah is all about the limited olive oil burning for eight days after the cleansing of the Temple of Jerusalem.

The olive tree has proliferated throughout America even in cold climates because of its beauty when properly trimmed, or for the harvest of olives and olive oil production.

However, we’ve also received an unwanted gift. The Mediterranean olive fruit fly has proliferated and ravaged olive harvests for the last 10 years, and its spread has only grown worse in California.

The pest first appeared in California in 1998 and quickly spread to all olive-growing regions in the state. The female olive fruit fly lays her eggs in developing fruit and the hatched larvae destroy the pulp, thus rotting the fruit. Olive oil production can tolerate some infestation, but not more than 10% and preferably less.

As a small olive farmer, I know that there have been times in the last few years when the North Bay produced virtually no olive oil because of the infestation. Most of us producers have been using organic bait such as Spinosad GF-120 spray, which draws the males to one spot on the tree where they die. But the ratio of concentrated bait liquid to added water is getting smaller, going from four parts water to one part GF-120, to 1.5 parts water to one part GF-120. What else can we use?

An unusual solution comes from southeast China where in the seventh century, the Chinese used kaolin to make porcelain. This almost white mineral powder is mined in the eastern U.S., and when mixed with water and dish detergent can be used to spray other fruit trees as well for their protection. A fine spray is applied all over the trees when the fruit pits start to harden anytime from June through August. The kaolin clay spray turns everything a light sage green. The view over an orchard is quite serene and peaceful.

Samantha Dorsey, president of McEvoy Ranch in Petaluma, the largest olive oil producer west of Sacramento, considers the kaolin clay spray to be the new weapon in your arsenal against bugs.

She noted, “We will be spraying our overview of orchard (with) Kaolin Clay Surround starting in mid-August. I think the clay is very effective. It usually takes two sprays to achieve good coverage and then we will reapply in October.”

This is important. It's not an insecticide but an inert mineral, 95% ground kaolin clay, that washes off the fruit in the rain or is washed at the pressing.

Olives are washed a lot (and use too much water, but that's another story!). There's no flavor or fruit destruction. It doesn't kill bugs, it just eliminates their boring into the fruit because they can't see or recognize the fruit. It's listed as "for organic production."

I understand apple farmers also use it. I don't know why more fruit growers don't.

This is the first year I have used the spray on my olive trees, but one of my clients has used it for several years with success. He applies it himself but I hired a pro, Felipe Ramirez, to spray my trees.