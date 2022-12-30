Chris D. Craiker, The Architex Angle: Get ready for California’s latest energy regs

Have you noticed your energy bills are climbing? They are not going down. Get ready for California’s relentless march toward all electric energy. Gas is out, renewable energy is in, and nuclear is…… well, still out there.

The state of California has decided we will go all electric power by 2045. While California produces less than 1% of the nation’s petroleum, it’s the second biggest consumer state after Texas. Offshore drilling platforms could eventually be replaced by wind turbines and ocean wave energy collectors. Who knows what flora and fauna will be affected?

Californians likes to think they’re on the front line of our nation’s cultural and political movements including renewable energy, but the state is number eight in the ratio of renewables to carbon products according to Consumer Affairs. Sacramento wants to make all state homeowners switch over to electric and renewable sources, but they can only force new construction to abide, including renovating, rebuilding or simply replacing your water heater. The latest Title 24, California Code of Energy Regulations, are dedicated to eliminating anything that uses the "G" letter: gas.

California has the nation’s most aggressive transition plan to renewable energy. So, let’s look at what the state is wanting us to do starting in 2023. The code is geared to increased energy efficiency and conservation while minimizing petroleum use and off-gases. Rather than get into the nuts and bolts too early, let’s talk big picture:

— 1) Heat pumps are the new baseline technology. Heat pumps, the transferring of energy from one source to another creating cooling or heating, has been improving over the last few years. It’s excellent for individual spaces up to 800 sq. ft. but loses its efficiency in multiple duct systems.

— 2) Make homes electric ready. Phasing out gas utilities and appliances will take time, but more encouragement without penalizing the homeowner, would be better. Creating back-up storage systems or in-home locations are the new mantra. Getting ready for all electric, renewable services, whatever they might be, will help eliminate petroleum-based energy production.

— 3) Expanding solar power. Maximizing solar PV access, and battery storage capacities for all new construction and renovation.

— 4) Improving internal ventilation and reducing vapor health risks. Recognizing gas’ negative health impacts, improving air exchanges quickly, efficient and healthy.

The goals are outstanding, but can the Bear State deliver? These new regs will add between 5% and 8% to construction and processing costs. Just the state and local administration of Title 24 will be expensive. For producing lower-income housing that we desperately need, it could break the straw.

The desires are higher than the delivery systems. To meet the state's vision will require new cost-effective, environmentally-correct technologies that don’t happen overnight. As the most over-regulated state in the Union, getting anything done can be, “a day late and a dollar short.”

Can the Titanic State Shift quickly to All Renewables?

California likes to think it’s leading the renewable energy charge but sometimes it needs a reality check. California loves regulations: it never met a reg it wouldn’t pass. Here, obstruction to innovation and piling on new regulations, are embeded in our DNA.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, EIA, notes California has the one of the nation’s highest retail electricity pricing systems where in 2020 electricity was $.18/KWH or 70% higher than the U.S. average. That would be great if Californians were getting high-quality energy, but that’s not the case. While Californians are used to higher costs, the ballooning electricity prices hurt low-income household’s significantly. Our state utility companies are spending fortunes of our money to underground dangerous power lines that should have been done eons ago. Added to inflation, California has potentially 25% of its population living below the poverty line. We’re going backwards.

Our continuing Holy Grail should be maximizing storage of renewable energy, producing precious metal-free batteries and collecting renewable energy 24/7 will be essential to our future. We can generate energy all day long, but if we can’t store it, it becomes useless.

I am not casting doubt on the net-zero petroleum goal, but the strategy to get there needs to be opened up and encourage more flexibility and alternative energy uses. While nuclear has been the bad boy of energy systems, it’s among the cleanest and currently produces 10% of California’s energy. With new discoveries and research breakthroughs, mini-nuclear plants with long-term use and low-waste generation could very well be in our future.

As I have continued to emphasize, the broad basics of the new code should be to encourage, not force, high efficacy electric heat/AC pumping systems, improve electric, ready requirements for emergencies in alternate battery uses in houses, expand, solar, photovoltaic, and improve air infiltration standards. The latter may be the biggest accomplishment of the new code.