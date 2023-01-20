Chris D. Craiker, The Architex Angle in Napa Valley: Capturing storm rain for future use

After almost three years of challenging drought conditions, California is experiencing what we used to call “The Pineapple Express." Atmospheric river is just a new name for our encounter between drought and deluge. Welcome to the Golden State.

Get used to it. With climate change we are experiencing what has been occurring for hundreds, if not thousands, of years: unpredictable rainfall. We can’t blame atmospheric rivers as the sole culprits but we need to invest in saving these precious rains where we need them: in our underground aquifers.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Historically California has attempted to store water with surface-built reservoirs that often required big dams that destroying native flora and fauna. Then water is piped or canaled to users throughout the state. Interestingly, our metropolitan areas only consume 20% of the water while our agricultural lands use 80%.

Finding alternate supplies of water such as damming and tunnels can be incredibly expensive. We need to save our water where it is most valuable: in the ground. Most of the rain deluge, like those even in droughts, goes down the storm drain into the bay or ocean. The strategy is to get the water into the ground where it will help replenish ground water supplies.

In Napa County there are several groundwater basins, the largest is the Napa Valley subbasin. We’ve used recharged water for decades but now we are starting to realize this is our future, and it’s gaining more attention. These recharge projects in California number over 340, and we could actually provide up to 500,000 acres of water a year if properly operated.

I know the people in the Delta will go ballistic thinking that we’re going to re-channel the water, but this is capturing the water before it even gets to the rivers. During big flow like we just had, we could divert or replenish the underground aquifers into landscape areas and soak ground below. It is called recharging. It occurs naturally from water flowing from rivers, unlined, canals and excess irrigation.

In California’s coastal areas, intentional recharging prevents salty ocean water from entering the aquifer. There are different ways of providing this, and the most common is filling, recharge, basins or ponds and directing the water to unlined canals, using extra surface water to avoid pumping.

Local recharge projects are like banks, keeping track of water balances that rise and decline during dry times as residents and farmers withdraw water. In Monterey Bay, an agricultural region is trying a different type of groundwater recharge project where there’s a lot of runoff from hill slopes during big storms. The idea is to siphon runoff and divert it into infiltration basins that are small -- maybe only a few acres -- where the water can collect and percolate into the ground.

Why should an architect care about recharging? Our architectural proposals and site plans must include retention areas for saving water and putting it back into the ground. While we also have detention areas, which are intended to slow water release into storm drains, we should be paying more attention to directing rain water into the ground, both mechanically and aesthetically. Without water, we can’t build much-needed housing or maintain Napa's place as a paradise reimagined.

What about desalinization?

Desalinization -- converting ocean water to fresh drinkable water -- has been on the horizon for years. Desalinization plants are energy hogs, but as solar energy generating farms proliferate, the operating cost has declined. But transporting the water via pipes to other locations, is the killer for desalinization plants. You can’t create infrastructure overnight.

We have to get used to the constant change in our weather patterns due to climate change, which is erratic and unpredictable. Like Daniel once told the Pharaoh in the Bible, “Expect seven years of plenty and seven years of famine."

Photos: Scenes from around Napa Valley as storms continue to batter the area Storm Coverage 2 Storm Coverage 1 Storm Coverage 3 Storm Coverage 4 Storm Coverage 5 Storm Coverage 6 Storm Coverage 7 Storm Coverage 8 Storm Coverage 11 Storm Coverage 10 Storm 1 Storm 2 Storm 4 Storm 3 Storm 5 Storm 6 Napa Storm 1 Napa Storm 2 Napa Storm 3 Napa Storm 4 Napa Storm 5 Napa Storm 6 Napa Storm 9 Storm Storm Kennedy Park encampment Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm