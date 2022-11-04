Chris D. Craiker: The Architex Angle: Today's kitchens are the heart of the home

It's amazing how the kitchen dominates our lives. From the earliest cave dwelling to the most contemporary edgy design, the kitchen continues to be the center and heart of our perception of what home should be. Having a glorious party or simple family gathering, the kitchen becomes the center of attention and conversation.

Whether in the largest castle or smallest hovel, design and efficiency apply. The old triangle kitchen layout is dead. Work areas and prep counters are king.

What makes for a good kitchen?

Function, durability and aesthetics are the main ingredients. There are multiple forms of kitchens going back to ancient caves.

Here are some common layouts, not necessarily in order of preference:

1. Multi-wall/counter kitchens, generally four walls: You never seem to have enough counter work space, although the more you have, the more stuff you collect. Multiple spaces for various tasks such as mixing, baking, assembly, cooking with style and ease. On protocol is the distance between counters should not be more than 12 feet.

2. Galley kitchen: Generally, two walls or peninsula: Counters are 3 to 4 feet apart maximum with generally two walls behind counters or an island. Further, becomes a multiwall kitchen.

For convenience, a galley kitchen works very well, except when you have more than two people in it. As a general rule, if the aisle is 4 feet wide or less, there should not be a "U" counter at the end. You're just wasting cabinet and counter space.

3. Island centric kitchen: Islands and central counters with seating/observation areas are the hot new trend. Even a galley kitchen can become an island kitchen. The challenges is maintaining a 3-foot minimum passage aisle between counters and lower cabinets.

Don't place a sink, range or other counter appliance in the island. In fact, I often recommend a 6-inch raised eating shelf rather than a flush 3 to 4-feet wide flat counter island. You can hide a lot of pots and incidental items behind a 6-inch lip.

4. Inside/outside kitchens: In California and good weather areas, a kitchen that can instantly become part of the outdoor living experience can be invigorating and lively. Glass walls that open up, islands that serve an indoor/outdoor living experience and patio/decks that blend with the indoors all together are a lifestyle to enjoy.

5. Single wall kitchen: This can be perfect for a small space, single apartment, or ADU. It must include a sink, cooking device, at least an under counter refrigerator with counter tops and cabinets below, hard to do in less than seven feet.

If you are in a rural area with limited water restrictions, you may only have a "guest cottage" and might not have a permanent cooking device. Do provide a dedicated plug for future use. I always suggest leaving a 2-foot space for a future washer/dryer or fridge. Also, check if upper cabinets with doors are allowed. Some communities have silly requirements.

What to avoid and what to plan

1. Be careful of the latest HDTV hot idea. Today's exotic crazy tile counter backsplashes could be tomorrow's chuckle. Stay with common, clean cabinet designs, hardware, wall colors and durable countertops. Remember, both you and a future owner will be using and enjoying this space for years to come, so don't get trendy or outrageous.

2. The biggest trend is the open kitchen to the central living/dining area, often called the Great Room. This looks grand and very sleek but be careful what you wish for. Every plate, cup and pot is exposed and you're cleaning and putting things away all day. Even the strongest kitchen fan won't eliminate strong cooking odors or smoke that will creep down the hall and wake up the household.

3. When planning ahead, recognize supply chain disruptions are here for years to come. Purchasing your appliances 3 to 6 months ahead is common today. Ordering off the floor of a warehouse may work but be careful of deliveries, quality and warranties.

4. Countertops today are really incredible. Up into the 1970s, laminates and grouted ceramic tile dominated work surfaces. Both were high maintenance and unsustainable.

The '80s and '90s were dominated by natural stone products, such as granite and marble, but are also high maintenance. However, their character, colors and textures still dominant designs today. We imitate those natural materials today in manufacture products, such composite quartz and engineered stone which could include recycled products, are durable and low energy users. While not maintenance-free, their style and looks are indelible.

5. What I don't see enough is emphasis on the need for quality light in the kitchen. Natural outside sunlight is best but ambient work light is essential, especially since we're working mostly in early morning or evening twilight. Ceiling "can" LED lights, hanging pendent LEDs and adjustable under cabinet rope LED lights all create a better work environment. Even a rental apartment can benefit from an adjustable track light to give brilliants and drama to the smallest kitchen.

What's my style?

It's always personal and an integral part of your home or apartment lifestyle. What's more important is how you plan to use the heart of your home. It must blend with your longterm home vision. If you are considering traditional or contemporary styles, the most important ingredients are long term maintenance, durability, resilience, and quality light. Kitchens need windows, skylights, and a connection to the outdoors. We may have become institutionalized, but we still demand the outside connection.

Whether you cook a lot or addicted to DoorDash, cooking and entertaining should always look effortless to your guests.