Chris D. Craiker, The Napa County Architex Angle: LEDs and ideas that changed our lives

CHRIS D. CRAIKER
A recent obituary for Nick Holonyak would probably have gone unnoticed by most of us. However, a little “light” on him might be of interest. In 1962 he was one of the earliest developers of the light-emitting diodes now known as LEDs. A scientist by training, he also predicted LEDS would replace Thomas Edison's great invention: the incandescent light bulb as well as the then-popular fluorescent lamps.
LEDs are essentially semiconductor chips the size of a grain of sand that emit photons of light when electrically charged. Essentially, they make the electric current itself the light. LEDs do more than light our homes. They illuminate our flat screen TVs, laptop computers and also medical diagnosis devices. Today's world would not be as "bright” if it wasn't for Holonyak's persistence.
Sometimes very simple inventions change our world.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
You never know when an idea becomes a major invention that changes our world. Archimedes conceived that a simple lever could move mountains. Our world has never been the same. Here are a few of my favorite underappreciated ideas that have changed our lives:
— The Wheel: OK! OK! Gotta give some credit to the stone circle. We all know it was essential to civilization, but it was not used for transportation until maybe 3,500 BC after boats, sewing needles and baskets became common. It was a potter’s wheel first and 300 years later, a chariot propulsion device that made it significant, if not lethal.
— Roads: A common assumption is, some form of vehicle transportation would come up in this discussion, such as the horse cart, automobile or train, but none would be going anywhere if we didn’t have a road system. How else would a poor landlocked city like Rome conquer the world if it hadn’t laid out roads for its armies and commerce to travel? Roads unite a country and a world, as did Eisenhower’s 1950s National Highway project that connected America.
— Elevators: Lifts have been moving cargo and people up and down since 1,000 BC, but it wasn’t until an inventor named Otis invented the safety catch that allowed humans to travel multiple stories safely and thus ushered in the age of high-rise cities. They can travel up to 1,000 stories.
— Steel: The earliest discovery was about 2000 BC when blacksmiths noted harder, stronger more durable iron work when a coal furnace was used for ironworking. When Henry Bessemer introduced mass producing steel from molten pig iron and our civilization exploded. Our cities could not reach their heights or support billions of people without steel.
— Optical lenses: 75% of Americans wear some form or corrective eye lenses. This little invention from the 12th century has allowed civilization to see more, read more and think more than any other human device. From the furthest corners of our universe to the tiniest speck of lint, optical lenses have truly changed and shaped our world. Science and exploration would be lost, for not the small glass instrument we take for granted.
— Movable type: Of course, the Gutenberg printing press changed how we received information, but the concept of interchangeable letters and numbers is more critical to the expansion of knowledge. The first known system was created in China around 1040 and metal interchangeable type was invented in Korea about 1230.
Gutenberg is credited with using a more durable oil-based ink with the interchangeable type that was cheap and accessible to all. Nonetheless, the concept of interchangeable symbols, which are letters and numbers, was the real break-through. Our education and computer age would not be the same had we depended only on whole words and sentences to express ourselves.
— The transistor and the internet: Transistors are all about information compression, and some say the most important invention of the 20th century. Bell Lab’s 1947 invention changed the size of computers and how we receive information forever. And the internet is just another form of road: A super-highway for information distribution.
— Fire and electricity: They are not inventions: they are tools that we use to advance civilization. Prehistoric man and Ben Franklin just opened the doors to their use, and misuse.
I could go on forever on good and less than sensational ideas, inventions and concepts that have shaped our world, but I only have so much text space. Send me your most underappreciated concept and we’ll have a good chuckle.
From shaving machines to yodel meters: 30 bizarre inventions from throughout history
From shaving machines to yodel meters: 30 bizarre inventions from throughout history
Hundreds of thousands of patents are
issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for new inventions every year. Some of these creations, such as the lightbulb, personal computer, and automobile, changed the world. Others have made everyday life a little easier, and potentially more fun—just look at your smartphone or the cat scratch toy that resembles a DJ’s turntable. And some inventions are for things people never realized they needed, but now desperately want. Who wouldn’t want a high-tech laundry folding machine or a breathalyzer-powered app that helps you avoid overspending when you’ve had one too many?
But despite the countless numbers of interesting, useful, and even groundbreaking inventions on the market, many other bizarre creations in history barely made it beyond their initial prototypes. Perhaps they were ahead of their time, impractical products, or simply confusing to use. However, while they failed to stand the test of time, they serve as a relic of their era. Strange creations from yesteryear can give people a sense of the culture of previous generations and the problems that their crafty inventors were trying to solve. Who knew that people had so much trouble scooping spaghetti from a bowl that someone dreamed up a twisting fork? It may speak to the confusion Americans may have had about foreign cuisines and their determination to enjoy these tasty new foods.
Rather than letting these designs get lost to time, Stacker compiled a list of 30 bizarre inventions from throughout history using archival photos from Getty. These black-and-white images are not just revelatory, they’re a fascinating look at creations you might never have imagined. Plus, they’re a downright fun trip down memory lane.
Click through to see some of the most obscure and creative inventions in history.
You may also like: American history from the year you were born
Jacobsen // Getty Images
Siamese dancing shoes
Got two left feet? These
Siamese dancing shoes, specially designed for ballroom dancing, might fix that problem. They were featured in the spoof “Better Living Catalogue” in 1981, potentially as a joking way to help couples stay in sync on the dance floor—whether they were mastering the foxtrot or (more likely) tripping to the ground.
Howard Owens/BIPs // Getty Images
Yodel meter
Before the music world had
Auto-Tune, there was the yodel meter. The device, which was around the mid-1920s, could measure the pitch of a singer’s voice.
General Photographic Agency // Getty Images
Mass shaving machine
No longer confined to the factory floor, the assembly line hit barbershops in the 19th century with this mass shaving machine. The unusual invention allowed barbers
to shave a dozen men simultaneously. Anything for efficiency, right?
Ken Howard/BIPs/Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Family bicycle
The whole family could enjoy the pleasures of a bike ride with inventor Charles Steinlauf’s
historical machine, which included spots for two people to pedal, one person to ride in front, and even a dedicated seat for a seamstress to continue her sewing work on the go. Four-person bicycles are still available today, but you might have to look far and wide for one that includes a sewing machine.
Bettman // Getty Images
Water taxi
Travelers who needed to cross the rivers around Somerville, Massachusetts but didn’t want to deal with the hassle of a ferry or rowboat, could have perhaps hailed this
water taxi for on-demand service. The idea is still alive today: Ride-hailing app Uber launched a water taxi service in Mumbai in 2019.
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone // Getty Images
Cat-mew machine
Inventors are always looking to build a better mousetrap, and in 1963, this was the latest iteration. Homeowners with a mouse problem could use this
mechanical cat from Japan to scare away rodents. Its eyes would light up, and the cat would “meow” 10 times every 60 seconds.
Keystone // Getty Images
Toshiba View Phone
The
Toshiba View Phone allowed callers to see each other on a small video screen. With Facetime now a part of everyday life, it’s hard to imagine a time when video chatting was not only novel but groundbreaking.
Keystone/Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Revolutionary inventions from the year you were born
Revolutionary inventions from the year you were born
accines have eradicated polio.
Some inventions have helped the world connect and fundamentally changed all aspects of people's personal and work lives. Technological advances in the 1960s gave rise to the modern internet, which gave the world websites and email addresses. Steve Jobs changed everything when he unveiled the iPhone in 2007, putting a computer and a camera in just about everyone's pocket. Some inventions just made things a little easier. People can save time by heating their food in the microwave, and Band-Aids keep cuts clean. At the home or office, Post-it notes and Scotch tape can come in handy. Still others promised to change our everyday lives but fell short: Within two decades, Segway went from the future of personal transport in 2001 to its announcement in June 2020 that it would cease production by July 15. Depending on your birth year, you may have lived through the creation of many of these iconic items, and it is only you who can confirm or deny which inventions were the best thing since sliced bread (1929). For those born in the last 20 to 30 years, you can recall several passed-down stories from your parents and grandparents—perhaps those of visual significance, such as when the color television, contact lenses, and polaroid camera emerged and left a vast cultural footprint. As with most of human history, many of the best inventions are simply the byproduct of improving upon old ideas; the pinnacle of fully fleshed-out designs. There is no DVD player without the VCR forebear. No iPod without the Walkman. No augmented or virtual reality video game systems without its ancestors in the first gaming consoles. To find some of the most interesting inventions of the last century, Stacker scoured news reports and patents. Click through to find brilliant inventions from the year you were born.
You may also like: Origins of the 50 most popular dog breeds
London Express // Getty Images
1919: Pop-up toaster
Scotland's Alan MacMasters invented an electric toaster in 1893. The first toasters didn't heat both sides at once, requiring people to flip the bread. Almost three decades later, Charles Strite made breakfast a little easier and created the modern pop-up toaster.
Charles P. Strite // Wikimedia Commons
1920: Band-Aid
Earle and Josephine Dickson created the first adhesive bandage in 1920. The two took the idea to Johnson & Johnson, where Earle was a cotton buyer. Their invention became trademarked as Band-Aid. The company now makes a liquid sealant and some come pre-treated with antibiotics.
Alf Van Beem // Wikimedia Commons
1921: Polygraph
John Larson, a police officer in Berkeley, California, created the first polygraph machine in 1921. It was designed to detect sudden changes in blood pressure with the thought that if someone was nervous, it might be a sign they're lying. The machines have been controversial, and most courts don't allow results as evidence. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2018
funded artificial intelligence technology called AVATAR that assesses truthfulness by subtle changes in eye movement, voice, or how someone shifts their body.
Federal Bureau of Investigation // Wikimedia Commons
1922: Insulin
On Jan. 11, 1922, Dr. Frederick Banting administered the first treatment of insulin for diabetes, which he developed along with medical student Charles Best. Before insulin treatment was available, most people with type 1 diabetes didn't live very long. Modern-day insulin still can't be administered in pill form, but people can give themselves daily shots or wear a pump.
Unknown // Wikimedia Commons
1924: Frozen food
People have been freezing foods for millennia, but
Clarence Birdseye is often credited with inventing the modern way of quick-freezing food. Birdseye invented the method after realizing that ice would form on food if it was frozen too slowly. When defrosted, the crystals would melt and affect the quality and taste of the food.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1925: Mechanical television
In 1925, inventor John Logie Baird
showed off a mechanical device that projected the shadow of a doll on the other side of the room. A year later, he would unveil the mechanical TV, the precursor to the modern electric television that was invented by Philo Farnsworth in 1927.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1926: Liquid rocket fuel
On March 16, 1926, Robert Hutchings Goddard used liquid rocket fuel in a rocket he built and tested. Goddard proposed the idea of a rocket reaching the moon back in 1920. His research and inventions directly contributed to the existence of modern space flight.
B Anthony Stewart // Getty Images
1927: Iron lung
Philip Drinker and Louis Agassiz Shaw Jr. invented a tank respirator known as the iron lung to help patients with polio. The machine acts as a mechanical diaphragm, forcing air into the lungs of people who could no longer swallow or breathe on their own. Most patients only needed treatment for a few weeks, but some required lifelong assistance.
London Express // Getty Images
1928: Sliced bread
Richard O. Rohwedder filed his patent for a bread-slicing machine in 1928. That same year, he sold his invention to the Chillicothe Baking Company in Missouri, which became “The Home of Sliced Bread.” Also in 1928, Scottish physician and scientist Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin; he noticed that something in mold had inhibited bacterial growth. In June 1929, he
published his findings in the British Journal of Experimental Pathology.
You may also like: Major cities most at risk of rising sea levels
Wolfmann // Wikimedia Commons
1929: Cardiac catheterization
Werner Forssmann performed the first heart catheterization on himself in 1929, laying the groundwork for modern cardiology. Catheterization helps doctors get to a patient's heart through more accessible veins. Inserting pacemakers, repairing heart valves, and unblocking blood vessels are all procedures that use the method.
Keystone/Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1930: Scotch tape
In 1930, 3M came out with a strong, clear, waterproof tape after employee Richard Drew figured out how to apply adhesive to cellophane. The tape was originally meant as a moisture-proof seal for people who ran food businesses, but during the Depression consumers used it a cheap way to fix things at home. The company now makes more than 400 types of adhesive tape.
Improbcat // Wikimedia Commons
1931: Electron microscope
German scientists Max Knoll and Ernst Ruska invented the electron microscope in 1931 with the goal of being able to see atoms. Modern versions achieved that goal and still use the basic elements of the original design. The electron microscope is vital to laboratories, which use them to examine microorganisms and cells, and to perform medical biopsies.
brewbooks // Flickr
1932: Folding wheelchair
Engineer Harry Jennings built the first folding steel wheelchair for his paraplegic friend, Herbert Everest. The two founded Everest & Jennings to sell their wheelchair design to the masses. The company started making electric wheelchairs in 1956.
J HIME // Shutterstock
1933: Stereo sound
Alan Dower Blumlein wanted to create stereo—when sound comes out of two speakers—after a movie outing with his wife; he noticed the single speaker didn't coincide with what he was watching the actors say and do on screen. The first stereo discs were created in 1933.
You may also like: U.S. Air Force history from the year you were born
Joe Haupt // Flickr
1934: Road reflectors
Percy Shaw came up with the idea to create reflectors in the middle of roads after his headlights reflected into the eyes of a cat. He got a patent for his “Catseyes” invention in 1934. The reflectors were first introduced in Britain and have been helping drivers navigate in the dark and fog ever since.
Hachi888 // Shutterstock
1935: Nylon
While working at Dupont, Wallace Carothers created the synthetic fabric known as nylon. The product went to market in 1939 and was a popular replacement for silk in modern pantyhose. It's now used in everything from toothbrushes to surgical thread.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1936: Computer science
seconds and made the modern computer possible.
Rocky Acosta // Wikimedia Commons
1937: Blood bank
In 1937, Dr. Bernard Fantus started the first U.S. blood bank at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. Fantus made blood preservation possible for weeks, not hours. Today,
blood transfusions help almost 5 million Americans a year. Until researchers figure out how to synthesize blood, blood banks—and donors—are the only reliable source for blood transfusions.
Malota // Shutterstock
1938: Copy machine
In 1938, Chester Carlson combined static electricity with light and powder to create the first copy. The modern photocopier arrived in 1959 when Xerox released their first commercial model; it weighed nearly 650 pounds. Also in 1938, the first ballpoint pens hit stores.
You may also like: Baby names that have faded into obscurity
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
1939: Plastic contact lenses
Contact lenses in the late 1800s were made of glass and could only be tolerated for a few hours. In 1939, the first plastic contact lenses were created. About a decade later, optician Kevin Tuohy created the first corneal lens, meaning it didn't cover the entire eyeball.
Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons
1940: Antibiotics
Alexander Fleming may have discovered penicillin in 1928, but research by Dr. Howard Florey, a professor of pathology at Oxford University,
led to its use as medicine. In 1940, Florey tested penicillin on mice and humans. In 1942, it was successfully used to treat an infection. A woman who had suffered a miscarriage was treated for blood poisoning. There are now more than 100 types of antibiotics.
Unknown // Wikimedia Commons
1941: Modern deodorant
Early forms of sweat protection tended to irritate the skin. In 1941, Jules Montenier patented a formula that was better tolerated and is more like a modern deodorant, a product that many people use in one form or another. It hit the market as a spray called Stopette.
Alf van Beem // Wikimedia Commons
1942: Secure wireless technology
Austrian actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil received a patent for a "secret communication system" in 1942. The technique was created to cloak torpedoes during World War II, and it eventually led to the
development of secure Wi-Fi.
MGM/Clarence Bull // Wikimedia Commons
1943: Slinky
Mechanical engineer Richard James invented the Slinky by happenstance.
The story goes that he accidentally knocked over some springs he was working on for another project—trying to keep sensitive equipment secure on a boat. When they fell off the shelf, the springs seemed to “walk” down. The toy was immediately popular and is still sold today.
You may also like: 10 toxic cleaning products and their natural alternatives
Mike Mozart // Flickr
1944: Dialysis
In 1944, Dutch physician Willem Kolff created a primitive artificial kidney machine. The first device only kept people alive for a short time. In 1945, Kolff's machine
kept a woman alive for seven more years. His invention led the way for modern dialysis machines, which can treat people while they wait for a kidney transplant.
// Wikimedia Commons
1945: Flu vaccine
The flu vaccine was approved for military use in 1945, which meant soldiers fighting in World War II were the first patients to receive treatment. Everyone else could get it the following year. The earliest flu shots only worked against influenza A. The modern vaccine—which can also be administered as a nasal spray—is updated annually to match circulating flu viruses and usually protects people against the three or four most common viruses.
U.S. Air Force
1946: Microwave
In 1946, engineer Percy Spencer realized his chocolate bar had melted while he was testing a military-grade magnetron, leading Spencer to inadvertently discover the technology that led to the modern microwave. The first domestic microwave was introduced in 1955. Two decades later, a million microwaves were sold every year. Now almost every U.S. household has one.
Ethan // Flickr
1947: Defribrilator
In 1947,
Dr. Claude Beck successfully revived a patient with an experimental defibrillator he had been working on. The device included two metal paddles that could shoot 1,500 volts of electricity through the muscle of the heart to get it pumping again. Defibrillators are a mainstay in hospitals and used by paramedics and firefighters. People with severe heart disease can even carry around a portable defibrillator with them in case they go into cardiac arrest.
John Field // Wikimedia Commons
1948: Polaroid instant camera
Edwin Land founded Polaroid in 1926. On Nov. 26, 1948, the first Land camera—a folding camera with self-processing film—was sold for $89.95 at the Jordan Marsh department store in Boston, Massachusetts. The Model 95 Land camera served as the prototype for Polaroid cameras for the following 15 years.
You may also like: States sending the most young people to the military
Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons
1949: Aerosol valve
The concept of using low-pressure gas “
to atomize droplets of liquid in the air” came about in 1924. The military used the technology as early bug spray to protect U.S. armed forces from insects carrying diseases like malaria during World War II. After the war, Robert Abplanalp, founder of Precision Valve Corporation, filed his patent for a mass-produced aerosol valve in September 1949. His invention proliferated aerosol products around the world.
Keystone Features // Getty
1950: Artificial snowmaking
After a particularly dry Connecticut winter, Walter Schoenknecht decided to make his own snow. The Mohawk Mountain ski resort owner
brought in 700 tons of ice and spread it over one of his slopes. His friends helped him fine-tune the idea, and further technological advances have made it so skiers can hardly tell the difference between the fake stuff and what comes from Mother Nature. Because of shorter winters, artificial snow is helping keep many ski resorts open despite less snowfall.
Vegolasse // Pixabay
1951: Portable cooler
Styrofoam was invented in 1944, and seven years later the first patent for a “portable ice chest” was filed. Coleman bought the rights from Richard Laramy and started selling the first portable cooler in 1957. While coolers can help keep food chilled, they can also help transport vaccines, organs, and other medical supplies.
Your Best Digs // Flickr
1952: Mr. Potato Head
George Lerner wanted to create a toy that gave children flexibility. He patented Mr. Potato Head in 1952, and it was later bought by Hasbro, Inc. The first model didn't come with a plastic head; instead children were encouraged to actually use a potato or other vegetable. The popular toy was the first to appear in commercials and was immortalized on the big screen decades later in the “Toy Story” franchise.
Unknown // Wikimedia Commons
1953: Polio vaccine
In 1952, polio killed 3,000 people in the U.S. On March 26, 1953, Jonas Salk announced the polio vaccine. Clinical trials of his vaccine began the following year. In 1955, mass vaccinations were administered to U.S. schoolchildren. Polio was eradicated in the U.S. by 1979.
You may also like: Can you answer these real Jeopardy! clues about your state?
Keystone // Getty
1954: Solar cell
Bell executives in April 1954 showed the press that a solar-powered battery could run a 21-inch Ferris wheel.
In 2018, the U.S. added more solar power than any other form of electricity.
SenseiAlan // Flickr
1955: Velcro
Georges de Mestral patented Velcro in 1955. He thought up the idea after walking in the woods and noticing burrs stuck to his pants and dog's fur. Velcro, which is essentially tiny hooks that attach to tiny loops, was originally created out of cotton, but de Mestral later switched to nylon because it was stronger.
Alexander Kink // Wikimedia Commons
1956: Hard drive
IBM's first supercomputer with a hard drive held 5MB of data and couldn't be moved without mechanical help. Companies could rent disk storage for $3,200 per month. IBM computer technology continued to progress, and this version of the hard drive became obsolete by the next decade.
Michael de Groot // Flickr
1957: Birth control pill
In 1951, Mexican chemist Carl Djerassi
invented the chemical base of hormonal contraception, though he wasn't equipped to test what would become the birth control pill. Six years later, the FDA approved Enovid. It was the first birth control pill, but it could only be prescribed to treat severe menstrual disorders. Access to the pill was granted 1972 when the Supreme Court said the ban on contraception was illegal. There are now several other forms of hormonal contraception, including the vaginal ring, implant, intrauterine device (IUD), and patch.
Evening Standard // Getty
1959: Modern seatbelt
Volvo engineer Nils Bohlin invented
the modern three-point seatbelt, though it was based off earlier patents. Bohlin adjusted the design so that a driver could easily strap in with one hand and still be protected in a collision. The first modern seatbelt only appeared in Swedish cars, but they eventually became standard in 1963.
William Vanderson/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive // Getty
1960: Weather satellite
It wasn't possible
to view Earth's weather conditions with regularity until the launch of TIROS I (Television and InfraRed Observation Satellite) on April 1, 1960. Within its 77 days of operation, it sent back almost 20,000 pictures. Satellites make it possible to predict the weather-related future, which helps people prepare for disasters like hurricanes and floods before they arrive.
NASA on The Commons // Flickr
1961: Cordless power tools
Black & Decker unveiled the first cordless power tools in 1961. Although sometimes NASA gets credit for the invention, the national space program
hired the tool company to develop a wrench for the Gemini project that would work in zero gravity without spinning the astronaut.
NASA // Wikimedia Commons
1962: Cassette tapes
Phillips invented the first compact cassette tapes in 1962. Because the tapes were portable and the sound quality was good, they quickly became more popular than vinyl records; although 2017
saw a resurgence of the record.
Thegreenj // Wikimedia Commons
1963: Lava lamp
Popular in the ‘60s and ‘70s, the lava lamp was invented by Edward Craven Walker, a British accountant. He later sold the rights to the company Lava Lite. Although sales dropped in the ‘80s, the lamps had a resurgence in the 2000s and can still be purchased today.
You may also like: Which state is this 'Jeopardy!' clue about?
Matt Cardy // Getty Images
1964: Liquid crystal display (LCD)
The first working liquid crystal display was invented in 1964. The technology was revealed to the public four years later. LCD screens are now used in electronics like cell phones, digital clocks, and flat-screen TVs.
Pixabay
1965: Kevlar
While working at Dupont, chemist Stephanie Kwolek invented Kevlar. The material is stronger than steel and was originally created as an alternative material in tires that could improve gas mileage. It's now used as life-saving body armor in bulletproof vests and the boots of firefighters. Kevlar can also be found in cut-resistant kitchen gloves, helmets, and ropes.
Ben Mills and Jynto // Wikimedia Commons
1966: Mammogram
The first dedicated mammography machine came out in 1966. Modern machines can't prevent cancer, but early detection can reduce the risk of dying from the disease by 25–30%. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, but the survival rates are now much higher.
Bill Branson // Wikimedia Commons
1967: Handheld calculator
Texas Instruments invented the first electronic handheld calculator in 1967. It was about
6 inches tall and a little more than an inch thick. It could add, subtract, multiply, and divide.
Mister rf // Wikimedia Commons
1968: Video game console
In 1968, Ralph Baer developed the first home video game console, originally called
Brown Box. Baer sold the design, and the Magnavox Odyssey was released to the public in 1972. He also created the light gun, a device the Nintendo Entertainment System used in the popular game Duck Hunt.
You may also like: Iconic products released the year you were born
Jesmar // Wikimedia Commons
1969: The building blocks of the internet
In October 1969, the first
ARPANET communications were sent between the University of California, Los Angeles and the Stanford Research Institute. The U.S. Defense Department funded the project and developed much of the technology that led to the modern internet.
ITU Pictures // Flickr
1970: Fiber optics
In 1966, physicist Charles K. Kao made a breakthrough in fiber optics when he calculated how to transmit light over long distances using optical glass fibers, which he realized could transmit light signals much faster than copper wires or radio waves. The first ultrapure fiber was created in 1970. Fiber optics make broadband communications of the modern internet possible.
BigRiz // Wikimedia Commons
1971: Floppy disk drive
The first floppy disks were invented in 1967, but IBM didn't start selling floppy disk drives until 1971. The disks allowed people to load operating systems and other software programs into their personal computers, which didn't become consumer-friendly until the next decade. While floppy disks are no longer compatible with modern computers, more than 5 billion were sold per year during the mid-1990s.
Swtpc6800 // Wikimedia Commons
1972: Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Raymond Damadian 1972 filed for a patent for his magnetic resonance imaging machine. MRI machines can create three-dimensional images of the area being scanned. Tests are used in animals and humans, and can identify diseases in the body and even measure thought activity in the brain.
Richman Photo // Shutterstock
1973: Mobile phone
ty to Bell Labs in New Jersey. It would take another couple of decades for cell phones to reach consumers. By 2017, the majority of homes had replaced their landlines with cell phones.
You may also like: Do you know your state nicknames?
Ethan Miller // Getty Images
1974: Post-it Note
In 1968, 3M chemist Spencer Silver was experimenting with ways to make better adhesive. It wasn't until 1974 when he was approached by his colleague Art Fry—who wanted a bookmark that stuck to paper—that the Post-it Note was invented. In 1980, 3M released the wildly successful product to the market.
Pixabay
1975: Personal computer
The first computer kit that people could use it home—
the Altair 8800—came out in 1975. The following year, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded Apple and released the Apple I computer; they updated to the Apple II in 1977. IBM released its first personal computer in 1981. More than half of the households in the world now have a computer.
Ed Uthman // Wikimedia Commons
1976: Word-processing
The Electric Pencil word-processing software, created for the Altair computer, came out in 1976. Microsoft 1.0 hit the market in 1983. More than 400 other word-processing programs have been created since.
Rezonansowy, Microsoft // Wikimedia Commons
1977: In vitro fertilization
The first successful in vitro fertilization—when an egg is fertilized outside of the womb and surgically implanted back in the uterus—took place in 1977. The following year, Louise Brown was born. Millions of babies have been conceived through IVF. Dr. Robert Edwards received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2010 for his IVF work.
Martchan // Shutterstock
1978: Email
messaging platform; he holds the first copyright for software known as “EMAIL.” Others credit computer programmer Ray Tomlinson. In 1971, Tomlinson used text-based messaging on computers using ARPANET with an “@” symbol.
You may also like: How communities are dealing with invasive species across the U.S.
Chedni // Wikimedia Commons
1979: Sony Walkman
On July 1, 1979, Sony introduced a compact cassette tape player:
the Sony Walkman. The company didn't invent the tape player, but they did create the most popular portable one. Consumers could conveniently charge it with AA batteries and listen with headphones. In 1981, they introduced a model with a belt clip. In 1988, a yellow, water-resistant version hit stores.
Sailko // Wikimedia Commons
1980: Modern fax machine
The basic fax machine was invented back in 1842. However, the first modern fax machine was released in 1980 in Japan.
Sandstein // Wikimedia Commons
1981: Artificial skin
In 1981, doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston successfully used
artificial skin made from cowhide, shark cartilage, and plastic to replace skin on burn victims. The synthetic skin—created by surgeon John Burke—was a game-changer because the top layer helped protect the patient from infection and dehydration.
MIKKO STIG/AFP // Getty Images
1982: Artificial heart
William DeVries implanted the first successful permanent artificial heart—the Jarvik 7—in 1982.
Dentist Barney Clark lived 112 days after the procedure. While artificial hearts are still used as short-term solutions for people waiting for a transplant, researchers are making advances toward a more durable, long-term heart.
KAREN BLEIER/AFP // Getty Images
1983: Consumer camcorder
In 1983, Sony introduced the Betamovie BMC-100P, which recorded on Betamax tapes. That same year, VHS-format cameras were released and Sony's fell by the wayside. While some videographers still use film, modern camcorders most often record digitally.
You may also like: Cities doing the most for a clean energy future
David162se // Wikimedia Commons
1984: Nicotine patch
The nicotine patch was invented in 1984 by pharmacologist Murray Jarvik and other researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Jarvik was the first to suggest that nicotine was the addictive agent in cigarettes. The first prescription nicotine patch came to market in 1992, and four years later it was available over-the-counter.
Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons
1985: DNA testing
Police started
using DNA in criminal investigations in 1985. Testing genetics through skin, hair, blood, and other bodily fluids has become the most reliable physical evidence at a crime scene; it can identify someone with 99% accuracy. In 1987, DNA evidence used for the first time to convict Tommie Lee Andrews in a Florida rape case. DNA can also be used to exonerate people who have been wrongfully convicted.
Pixabay
1986: Disposable cameras
Fujifilm introduced the first disposable camera in 1986: the Fujicolor QuickSnap. A million cameras were purchased the first year they were released. The single-use cameras are still sold today.
Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons
1987: Disposable contact lenses
The first plastic contact lens was created in 1936, but
Acuvue released the first disposable contacts in 1987. Today, the company makes 4 billion contact lenses a year.
Karen Hermann // Shutterstock
1988: RU-486
The RU-486 pill—which prevents uterine implantation of a fertilized egg—was approved for use in France in 1988. The abortion medication is inexpensive, can be administered without a doctor, and is less invasive than surgical abortion techniques. While the FDA approved the pill in 2000, its use remains controversial.
You may also like: What marriage was like the year you were born
MANOOCHER DEGHATI/AFP // Getty
1989: World Wide Web
Tim Berners-Lee
technically invented the World Wide Web in 1989 while he was at CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research). Scientists originally wanted a computer network that would help them share their information with other researchers around the world. The first web page was accessed through the internet in 1990, but the public couldn't use it until 1993.
geni // Wikimedia Commons
1990: Self-wringing mop
Joy Mangano invented the first mop that people didn't have to wring out by hand. Her Miracle Mop kept hands dry and made her a billionaire star on the Home Shopping Network. Jennifer Lawrence played a character loosely based on Mangano in the movie “Joy.”
Internet Archive Book Images // Flickr
1991: First web page
After launching the World Wide Web, Berners-Lee created the first website Aug. 6, 1991. The simple site was set up to tell people what the web was all about. Exact numbers vary, but there are now hundreds of millions of active websites.
CannyCapybara27 // Wikimedia Commons
1992: Birth control shot
In 1992, women gained another birth control option when the FDA approved Depo-Provera. The hormonal shot is 99% effective for preventing pregnancy for up to three months (when it is administered perfectly). In addition to contraception, it can treat menstrual disorders like endometriosis or symptoms of menopause.
Ciell // Wikimedia Commons
1993: GPS for the masses
The Department of Defense launched its first navigation system with timing and ranging (NAVSTAR) satellite in 1978. It took awhile for the technology to reach consumers (at an affordable price), but the popular TomTom navigation system
launched in 1991. Now just about everyone with a smartphone has GPS at their fingertips.
You may also like: Polar bears and 50 other species threatened by climate change
Sanjay Acharya // Wikimedia Commons
1994: Genetically modified food
In 1994, the company Calgene introduced the Flavr Savr tomato; it was the first genetically engineered crop introduced to consumers. The tomato isn't around anymore, but genetically modified food is.
Gerard Cerles/AFP // Getty
1995: DVD player
Consumers were able to transition away from VHS tapes when DVD players were released in 1997. They cost more than $600 when they first came out. In 1999, more than 4 million homes in the U.S. had DVD players, Blockbuster added DVD rentals, and 1.5 million copies of “The Matrix” were sold.
Atreyu // Wikimedia Commons
1996: Cloning from adult cells
Researchers at The Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland cloned
Dolly the sheep in 1996; it was the first time an animal was cloned from an adult cell. She was named after Dolly Parton and lived for six years. Other animals have been cloned using the process, including cats and dogs.
Jeff J. Mitchell // Getty Images
1997: Prius
Toyota released its hybrid Prius in Japan in 1997. It was the first mass-produced car that used both gasoline and electricity. The car was released worldwide in 2000, and other major automakers followed suit. While interest in fuel-efficient vehicles rises and falls with the price of gas, consumers can now buy fully-electric vehicles from Chevy, Nissan, and Tesla.
DANIEL LIPPITT/AFP // Getty
1998: E-readers
While the Kindle and the Nook are the most popular e-readers, the Rocket eBook came out in 1998. It could hold up to 40 books, which isn't much compared to the thousands that modern readers can store. The product didn't succeed, perhaps because the market wasn't quite ready for digital books.
You may also like: Most popular dog breed the year you were born
Tim Boyle // Getty Images
1999: Napster
Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning created Napster in 1999. The program allowed users to share digital MP3 files with each other. By 2001, Napster had to shut down because of licensing issues. Both musicians and music companies brought legal action against Napster founders and some of their users.
Christiaan Colan // Flickr
2000: Camera phones
Everyone who owns a smartphone is carrying around a camera in their pocket. However, the
first cell phone with a camera wasn't introduced until 2000. It was released in South Korea by Samsung and could take 20 photos with a resolution of less than half a megapixel. Modern smartphones can take 12-MP images—or higher—and store thousands of pictures and videos.
Morio // Wikimedia Commons
2001: Segway scooter
Dean Kamen's concept for the Segway came about in the mid-'90s, but the personal transporter made its first major appearance to the public on an episode of “Good Morning America” in 2001. While the two-wheeled self-balancing scooter maintained its popularity with tour groups and police forces, it wasn't quite the success people thought it would be.
Segway announced in June 2020 would end production the following month.
Alex Wong // Getty
2002: Date-rape drug detector
In 2002, Francisco Guerra
created a coaster that could test for gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and ketamine, substances commonly called date-rape drugs. Users just drop liquid from their drink onto a coaster (test strips are offered now) and wait five minutes to see if the material turns blue. If it does, the drink is tainted.
YouTube
2003: Apple iTunes music store
Apple released the iTunes music store on April 28, 2003, two years after the release of the first iPod. Users could download songs for 99 cents a song, and there was no limit to how many devices could store the music. It allowed customers to pay for the right to use the song on as many devices—or CDs—as they wanted. Customers can now pay for subscription services through Apple, Spotify, or Pandora.
You may also like: Most popular dog breeds that don't shed
IanWaldie // Getty Images
2004: Skype
In 2004, users
could make phone calls and video chat over the internet using Skype, a service created by Swedish tech entrepreneurs Niklas Zennstrom and Janus Friis. Microsoft now owns Skype, which competes with services like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.
YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP // Getty
2005: YouTube
Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim created YouTube in 2005. The former PayPal workers wanted to create a single site where videos could be shared. The company was bought by Google in 2006. With more than 1 billion users, it is one of the most used websites on the internet.
Jeff J. Mitchell // Getty Images
2006: HPV vaccine
The first vaccine against the human papillomavirus (HPV) came to market in 2006. It was created by a team at the University of Queensland in Australia. While the vaccine can protect people from some of the most deadly strains of HPV, which causes cervical cancer, it still remains controversial in the U.S. In 2017, the CDC reported that about 66% of people 13 to 17 were starting the vaccine, and almost half had completed the series of shots.
Russell Kirk/Merck & Co. // Getty Images
2007: Apple iPhone
ve followed suit with updating smartphone technology. For better or worse, people are now connected—to friends and to work—practically 24 hours a day.
David Paul Morris // Getty Images
2008: Consumer DNA test
Anne Wojcicki and Linda Avey founded 23 and me, a genetic testing company, in 2008. The original saliva test sold for $399 and said it could tell people about a variety of genetic predispositions to diseases. In 2013, the company faced a roadblock when the FDA told them to halt their sales until they could prove their tests were accurate. They are now FDA-approved to test for predispositions to illnesses like celiac, late-onset Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's. A separate test can tell customers their ancestry. The increased use of genetic-testing services like this has led to uncovering many long-lost family members—and has helped police solve major cold cases, such as the crimes connected to the
Golden State Killer, who murdered at least 12 women and raped at least 50 victims between 1974 and 1986.
You may also like: States doing the most for a clean energy future
ERIC BARADAT/AFP // Getty Images
2009: Smart thermostat
Seth Frader-Thompson created the EnergyHub Dashboard—
the first smart thermostat—in 2009. The Nest Thermostat, which can learn to program itself based on user habits, came out in 2011.
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
2010: Siri
Dag Kittlaus, co-founder of Siri, said the virtual assistant
was designed with “dry wit.” Siri was launched in 2010, and it can answer questions, bring up a song, or let users know where their car is parked. Google and Amazon have both created their own versions: Google Assistant and Alexa. The first iPad was launched the same year.
ns // Flickr
2011: IBM Watson
it should be “a computer that can be more effective in understanding and interacting in natural language.”
Ben Hider // Getty Images
2012: Google Glass
In 2012, Google released a headset that looked like glasses but came with a small computer that allowed people to access the internet. They weren't a hit with consumers, many of whom were concerned about privacy issues, but the manufacturing industry is getting some use out of them. A factory in Atlanta is using them to help with quality checks and training. They've been “a total game-changer,”
says Peggy Gullick, business process improvement director with AGCO.
KIMIHIRO HOSHINO/AFP // Getty Images
2013: Lab-grown meat
Meat made from animal stem cells was created in in 2013. The first burger
cost about $300,000 to produce. Costs have since gone down, and companies are looking into developing lab-grown meats from other animals. While meat produced from stem cells is still in the works, plant-based options like Beyond Meat's Impossible Burger have become popular. Even White Castle now sells a meatless slider.
You may also like: 50 endangered species that only live in the Amazon Rainforest
ROBYN BECK/AFP // Getty Images
2014: Hendo Hoverboard
The Hendo hoverboard brought the dreams of “Back to Future” to reality. It is designed to let users
hover about an inch of the ground on a skateboard-like device using magnets. It started as a Kickstarter campaign by the company Arx Pax in 2014 and raised more than $500,000.
forschungsbuero // YouTube
2015: Prosthetic that can feel
DARPA, a research agency in the U.S. government, designed a prosthetic hand—
the Modular Prosthetic Limb—that can send signals to the brain that can simulate the feeling of touch in someone missing a limb. The robotic arm is still being researched.
Mark Wilson // Getty Images
2016: Artificial pancreas
In 2016, the FDA
approved a wearable medical device that acts as an artificial pancreas. It monitors the blood sugar levels of those with type 1 diabetes and then automatically gives them appropriate insulin dose without users having to monitor their levels. The products won't actually replace the pancreas; they will just regulate blood glucose.
FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP // Getty Images
2017: Sight assistance for the blind
A pair of smart glasses called the eSight3 were released in early 2017. They have a high-definition camera that can record whatever the viewer is looking at, enhancing the details and colors.
They cost around $10,000, but they can help people who are legally blind see close up or far away and enhance other people's facial features.
Chicago Lighthouse Adaptive Technology Center // YouTube
2018: Self-emptying vacuum
Robotic vacuums have been around since the early 2000s. While they could pick up dust and crumbs by themselves, users still had to dispose of the dirt themselves. In 2018, iRobot released the Roomba i7+—the first robotic vacuum that “frees customers from every aspect of vacuuming, from start to finish, for weeks at a time,”
said CEO Colin Angle.
Erin Lawrence // YouTube
2019: charity: water Handpump Sensor V-2
The nonprofit charity: water, which has built clean water infrastructure in nearly 30 countries, released its third generation of groundbreaking sensor technology. Generally, the sites were visited just once or twice per year, which left a harmful gap for communities should a system break. The sensors—first deployed in 2015—track water flow in real time, measuring liters pumped per hour, so any fluctuation kick-starts protocol for a technician visit. The most recent 2019 update, the AFRIDEV Handpump Sensor V-2, comes with an improved algorithm, automatic geolocation, and cloud computing to enhance that real-time data and response.
You may also like: Resilient photos of cities that recovered from war
Stewardship - Transforming Generosity // Flickr
Floating fences in India. Whimsical water- and solar-driven conveyor belts with googly eyes in Baltimore. Rechargeable aquatic drones and a bubble barrier in The Netherlands. These are some of the sophisticated and at times low-tech inventions being deployed to capture plastic trash in rivers and streams before it can pollute the world's oceans. The devices are fledgling attempts to dent an estimated 8.8 million tons (8 metric tons) of plastic that gets into the ocean every year. Once there, it maims or kills marine plants and animals including whales, dolphins, and seabirds and accumulates in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and other vast swirls of currents. Trash-gobbling traps on rivers and other waterways won't eliminate ocean plastic but can help reduce it, say officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Marine Debris Program.
Chris d Craiker AIA/NCARB believes man’s greatest invention is curiosity.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!