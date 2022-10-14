Chris D. Craiker, The Napa County Architex Angle: LEDs and ideas that changed our lives

A recent obituary for Nick Holonyak would probably have gone unnoticed by most of us. However, a little “light” on him might be of interest. In 1962 he was one of the earliest developers of the light-emitting diodes now known as LEDs. A scientist by training, he also predicted LEDS would replace Thomas Edison's great invention: the incandescent light bulb as well as the then-popular fluorescent lamps.

LEDs are essentially semiconductor chips the size of a grain of sand that emit photons of light when electrically charged. Essentially, they make the electric current itself the light. LEDs do more than light our homes. They illuminate our flat screen TVs, laptop computers and also medical diagnosis devices. Today's world would not be as "bright” if it wasn't for Holonyak's persistence.

Sometimes very simple inventions change our world.

You never know when an idea becomes a major invention that changes our world. Archimedes conceived that a simple lever could move mountains. Our world has never been the same. Here are a few of my favorite underappreciated ideas that have changed our lives:

— The Wheel: OK! OK! Gotta give some credit to the stone circle. We all know it was essential to civilization, but it was not used for transportation until maybe 3,500 BC after boats, sewing needles and baskets became common. It was a potter’s wheel first and 300 years later, a chariot propulsion device that made it significant, if not lethal.

— Roads: A common assumption is, some form of vehicle transportation would come up in this discussion, such as the horse cart, automobile or train, but none would be going anywhere if we didn’t have a road system. How else would a poor landlocked city like Rome conquer the world if it hadn’t laid out roads for its armies and commerce to travel? Roads unite a country and a world, as did Eisenhower’s 1950s National Highway project that connected America.

— Elevators: Lifts have been moving cargo and people up and down since 1,000 BC, but it wasn’t until an inventor named Otis invented the safety catch that allowed humans to travel multiple stories safely and thus ushered in the age of high-rise cities. They can travel up to 1,000 stories.

— Steel: The earliest discovery was about 2000 BC when blacksmiths noted harder, stronger more durable iron work when a coal furnace was used for ironworking. When Henry Bessemer introduced mass producing steel from molten pig iron and our civilization exploded. Our cities could not reach their heights or support billions of people without steel.

— Optical lenses: 75% of Americans wear some form or corrective eye lenses. This little invention from the 12th century has allowed civilization to see more, read more and think more than any other human device. From the furthest corners of our universe to the tiniest speck of lint, optical lenses have truly changed and shaped our world. Science and exploration would be lost, for not the small glass instrument we take for granted.

— Movable type: Of course, the Gutenberg printing press changed how we received information, but the concept of interchangeable letters and numbers is more critical to the expansion of knowledge. The first known system was created in China around 1040 and metal interchangeable type was invented in Korea about 1230.

Gutenberg is credited with using a more durable oil-based ink with the interchangeable type that was cheap and accessible to all. Nonetheless, the concept of interchangeable symbols, which are letters and numbers, was the real break-through. Our education and computer age would not be the same had we depended only on whole words and sentences to express ourselves.

— The transistor and the internet: Transistors are all about information compression, and some say the most important invention of the 20th century. Bell Lab’s 1947 invention changed the size of computers and how we receive information forever. And the internet is just another form of road: A super-highway for information distribution.

— Fire and electricity: They are not inventions: they are tools that we use to advance civilization. Prehistoric man and Ben Franklin just opened the doors to their use, and misuse.

I could go on forever on good and less than sensational ideas, inventions and concepts that have shaped our world, but I only have so much text space. Send me your most underappreciated concept and we’ll have a good chuckle.