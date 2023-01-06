Chris d Craiker, The Napa Valley Architex Angle: Shedding light on new solar energy laws 2023

California’s new energy compliance requirements, known as Title 24, apply to all new construction and renovating of existing buildings. While older buildings don’t have to comply, if any part of the structure is remodeled or updated, that portion must meet the latest energy standards. There are many exceptions and options for old or historic structures, so homeowners don’t have to worry they’ll be forced to sink their lifesavings in a bathroom remodel.

California’s goal is to become the King of Energy Efficiency, but we are number five after Washington, Oregon, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine in the ratio of renewables to carbon-based energy used per household. The good news is California ranks third least energy consumed per household but has the second highest electricity household cost after Hawaii. The state continues to allow utility companies to pass their past mistakes onto consumers, making lower income household suffer the most.

Renewables such as solar and wind are the Holy Grail of California’s zero carbon footprint future. The state has tried to encourage more residential solar panel insulation with a lot of success, but also much controversy.

While more than 1.5 million homes and businesses have ground or rooftop solar panels, thanks to California’s generous, tax credits and incentives payments, many consumer groups, as well as utility companies argue these breaks unfairly favored wealthier consumers, while harming poor and low-income households who can’t afford the solar incentives and panels.

The CPU, California Public Utilities commission has proposed reducing compensation to households for surplus electricity from rooftop solar panels back into the electric grid. The vast majority of solar panel owners do not have battery storage systems when they need it the most: mornings and evenings. The vast majority of roof top renewable energy goes into the grid, and now the utilities will compensate even less.

Last year, the CPU and the State moved to reduce our current tax break to 22% in 2023. However, the recently passed Federal IRA, Inflation Reduction Act, will allow qualifying households to deduct 30% as a Federal tax credit. There will also be an additional $1,200 electrical panel upgrade to 200 amps. Energy battery storage is also included. Here is where you should be talking to it a tax expert, not an architect.

What’s on the horizon for solar harvesting?

The next big revolution will be window glass solar collection. Transparent solar panels look like clear glass, allowing light transmission through regular windows, skylights and store fronts. Solar glass absorbs ultraviolet and infrared light that is invisible to the naked eye but turns this energy into renewable electricity.

A 2014 Michigan State report showed clear solar panels could eventually transform homes, offices and multistory buildings into energy producers without rooftop panels. While the efficiency currently is low, compared to traditional roof panels, it is increasing every year with research and testing. The technology, also called Photovoltaic Glass, can provide a wide range of transparency, from very clear to opaque, suitable for privacy or skylights.

PV Magazine reports up to 20% of today’s solar arias use clear photovoltaic glass. Companies include:

-- Onyx Solar https://www.onyxsolar.com/

-- Ubiquitous Energy https://ubiquitous.energy/

-- Solar Window Technologies, Inchttps://www.solarwindow.com/

Transparent solar panels might seem counterintuitive since the concept of solar cells is to absorb sunlight and convert it to power while solar glass transparency should allow light to pass through. Architects currently are using patterned screens with various degrees of transparency to control heat transmission and allow light transmission, so this is just a variation of a theme.

Let’s just say, the science is building to replace our current windows with solar energy collectors. How cool-or hot- is that?

