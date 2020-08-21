Furry and Feathered Friends: The chicken that flew from Modesto to Napa

A chicken flew from Modesto to Napa to land at her forever home earlier this month.
Violet, a sweet Cornish cross hen, was discovered seeking food and shelter at the backdoor of a Modesto home with exposed skin, inflammation and broken feathers.
Fortunately for Violet, her forever home is Bleating Hearts Farm and Sanctuary, a non-profit haven for farm animals founded by Justin and Kristin Starkey of Napa.
Known first for rescuing goats, whose portraits playfully grace the farm’s Instagram page and website with inquisitive looks, antics and smiles, Bleating Hearts Farm opened their barn doors in 2017 with the mission of providing a safe and loving place for farm animals that otherwise would be considered unworthy or unable to adopt.
In the business of farming animals, once they are no longer deemed to be profitable for food or dairy production, many face a tragic and life-ending situation. The Starkeys first fell in love with goats, and have since added chickens, and a couple of ducks, to their expanding farm animal sanctuary.
Earlier in the year, Bleating Hearts was part of the 1,000 Battery Hen Rescue that was arranged by Animal Place, a farm animal sanctuary and advocacy based in Grass Valley, California. The impact of COVID-19 on supply and demand, created a situation where a large-production egg farm was forced to downsize.
“An Iowa egg farm was to be gassing most of its 140,000 hens,” Kristin Starkey explained, “After contacting, they were willing to surrender 1,000 hens to California. A generous supporter stepped up. They offered to pay for a chartered flight to bring 1,000 hens home. We were able to take in 10 hens.”
So, from there came the inspiration that chickens could fly!
Bleating Hearts had already opened their farm to chickens, in an effort to save local hens. Often, backyard butchering can take place when the ability for a young hen to lay eggs has decreased.
“On average, chickens can live to be 10 years old,” said Kristin Starkey, “Egg farmers get the most ‘use’ out of their hens from 1 to 1 1/2 years old. This is when we offer our home to these chickens that are spent in their eyes. We don’t mind that they are not laying eggs as frequently, as we do not consume them. We would much rather have them as an extended family member. They all have very unique personalities and quirks. We have taken in roughly 45 of these hens in Napa alone this year.”
When Bleating Hearts Farm got the call about the chicken in Modesto, they were ready to accept the hen, but had to quickly get it to Napa. A few calls later and they were connected with Pilots N Paws, a nonprofit that organizes rescue flights for animals across the country, engaging an army of volunteers including pilots and airplane owners willing to assist with animal transportation.
Ryan Baillie, a pilot who owns his own plane based in Concord and whose own dogs have flown with him, responded to the call offering to take his maiden flight for Pilots N Paws to pick up and deliver Violet the chicken.
“I had been a member of Pilots N Paws for right around two years. This was my first rescue flight,” Baillie said. “I have tried to do numerous flights in the past, at least five or six, and they all fell through. But, I have a parrot and I know birds. I thought, ‘It is in a box, it won’t be terrible.’ I brought my friend Randy Baker, a veterinarian technician.”
Baillie, who regularly flies all over the western United States, expected an easy flight in his 1977 Piper Warrior II 161 from Concord to Modesto and then Modesto to Napa. In an endeavor to beat the heat they left late in the day while it was still light, arriving around sunset, and then experienced an enjoyable night flight over to Napa arriving at about 9:20 p.m. to deliver Violet to the Starkeys who were waiting on the airstrip at Napa County Airport.
Bleating Hearts Farm also works with Animal Stockton Save, from whom they take on a pardoned hen each month from a Stockton wet market. They also help find a new home for roosters, who Kristen Starkey explains, are the unsung heroes of the chicken world who get a bad reputation. “Out of 56 roosters that we have saved this year alone, we have only encountered two snotty roosters.”
Violet’s flight to the Napa Valley was reportedly pleasant. “She did fine, she was in an old diaper box with holes. A few times I could hear her cluck in the back. For the most part, I think she was good. When I landed in Napa, she let out kind of a relief cluck. It was a very smooth flight, with no bumps and a smooth landing. I don’t think she encountered any turbulence.”
While Baillie expected Violet to be malnourished, instead she was heavy. “She was a meat chicken, she wasn’t light!”
Kristen Starkey concurred, “Violet is a Cornish cross chicken, most commonly used as a meat bird. That being said she was definitely overweight and showing signs of needing to be on a strict and proper diet. She will be able to live a much longer healthier happier life with us.”
For more information, to support or to volunteer to help Bleating Hearts Farm & Sanctuary visit BleatingHeartsFarm.org or send an email to Hello@BleatingHeartsFarm.org.
Watch now: Pet owners march in Napa
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!