Furry and Feathered Friends: The chicken that flew from Modesto to Napa

“An Iowa egg farm was to be gassing most of its 140,000 hens,” Kristin Starkey explained, “After contacting, they were willing to surrender 1,000 hens to California. A generous supporter stepped up. They offered to pay for a chartered flight to bring 1,000 hens home. We were able to take in 10 hens.”

So, from there came the inspiration that chickens could fly!

Bleating Hearts had already opened their farm to chickens, in an effort to save local hens. Often, backyard butchering can take place when the ability for a young hen to lay eggs has decreased.

“On average, chickens can live to be 10 years old,” said Kristin Starkey, “Egg farmers get the most ‘use’ out of their hens from 1 to 1 1/2 years old. This is when we offer our home to these chickens that are spent in their eyes. We don’t mind that they are not laying eggs as frequently, as we do not consume them. We would much rather have them as an extended family member. They all have very unique personalities and quirks. We have taken in roughly 45 of these hens in Napa alone this year.”