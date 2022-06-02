Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: Bubble is not the right word

Yes, some sellers are reducing their listing prices. And yes, many homes are not selling in two days. But that doesn’t mean home prices are set to decline. The demand for homes continues to be greater than the number of homes available to buy. And that means there is still competition for most homes that are listed at a reasonable price.

Historically, when mortgage rates rise, it “may take the steam out of rising house prices, but they don’t necessarily trigger a decline,” says First American chief economist Mark Fleming. “In today’s housing market, demand for homes continues to outpace supply.”

The double-whammy of rapid home price appreciation and rising mortgage rates has created affordability challenges for many homebuyers. And that’s prompting some sellers to adjust their sale price expectations. This is a good thing.

What caused the housing crash 15 years ago?

Back in 2006, foreclosures flooded the market. That drove down home values dramatically. The two main reasons for the flood of foreclosures were:

1. Many purchasers were not truly qualified for the mortgage they obtained, which eventually led to more homes turning into foreclosures.

2. Numerous homeowners cashed in the equity on their homes. When prices dropped, they found themselves in an underwater situation (where the homewas worth less than the mortgage on the house). Many of these homeowners walked away from their homes, which lead to more foreclosures.

Why is today real estate market different?

Demand for homeownership today is real. Prior to 2006, banks were creating artificial demand by lowering lending standards and making it easy for just about anyone to qualify for a home loan or refinance their current home. Purchase and refinancing standards are much higher today.

In the early 2000s the artificially low initial “teaser rates” gave folks a false sense of security. Home Equity second loans (HELOC) were automatically included at the time of signing the purchase documents. These were “lines of credit” recorded in second position behind the original purchase loan. Statements like “You don’t have to use it” and “It’s there if you need it in the future” and “It is an interest-only payment” all added to the thought that borrowing against your home was a great idea. After all, isn’t my home going to be worth more in five years when the HELOC is due in full? Just refinance the amount into a new 30-year mortgage, right?

When prices were rapidly escalating in the early 2000s, many thought it would never end. They started to borrow against the equity in their homes to finance cars, college and vacations. And when home prices declined many of these homeowners owed more than their homes were worth. That’s not the worst part. The HELOCs were now becoming due and payable. The only option became foreclosure or short sale.

The price of owning a home accelerated dramatically for understandable reasons. Slowing appreciation of homes now is as necessary as cooling down rampant inflation is general.

Judy Naimo has been a Realtor in Napa Valley for more than 40 years. Contact her at 707-266-8211 or judy@judynaimo.com