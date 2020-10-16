Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: Little steps, big changes

Editor’s note: This week we begin a new column by longtime Napa Realtor Judy Naimo. She was at my little Napa house, making suggestions for improvements, when I said, “You should write these down.” And so she did.
— Sasha Paulsen
Over the years of meeting with people who were trying to decide whether to buy, sell, or rent a home, I have noticed two things that most have in common.
Whether conscious or not, there is a fear of doing the wrong thing at the wrong time. And the decision that is made about these impacts both money and the physical and emotional turmoil of the people involved in the moving, planning, and endless paperwork.
I have found that a planning session can help alleviate some of the fear.
The process goes more smoothly with a “wedding planner.” I do not make the cake, create the floral bouquet, or play the music. I am, however, the one responsible to steer people with their decisions so that the day escrow closes they feel elated that they made the right choices.
Here is a recent example. Should a homeowner pay $15,000 to change two wall heaters to central heating and air conditioning?
The first question really is, what are the homeowner’s goals?
Is this preparing for a sale, or does the owner want or need a new system?
In this instance, the property was a very small, single-story home. It needed several things to make it air-tight and energy-efficient. And most of the items were things a handyman can do.
Since we are nearing the end of our heat season for the year, it is worth slowing down the process and fixing the items that cause the house to get hotter or colder. In the classes that I took to get ECO-certified, taking the time to correct the drip, drip, drip items that seem small and insignificant are important. Think of it this way, if you let your hose drip 24/7, how much water do you think you would waste every month?
Here is one more point you may have never heard about:
Talk to your roofer about “eyebrow vents.”
The best way I can describe the ones I have are that they are a series of low profile or slat-like openings at the top of my roof, and another series a few feet up from my gutters. I was told that airflow is created by cooler air coming in at the bottom ones and pushing the hottest air in the attic out the top ones. No motors, no sound. They function based on the natural airflow of the heating and cooling air around them.
I am not a roofer. You need to ask yours. What I know for sure is that my house stays much cooler now that the attic space is cooler.
So my suggestion for this dilemma is, talk to a roofer, and talk to a contractor that will check your home for places that may be “leaking air” that makes your home hotter in the summer and colder in the winter.
If my 40 years of selling homes in this beautiful valley can save you time and money, please pass this tip to your friends.
If you have a question do not hesitate to ask me.
Judy Naimo is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. Email her Judy@JudyNaimo.com.
