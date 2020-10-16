Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: Little steps, big changes

Is this preparing for a sale, or does the owner want or need a new system?

In this instance, the property was a very small, single-story home. It needed several things to make it air-tight and energy-efficient. And most of the items were things a handyman can do.

Since we are nearing the end of our heat season for the year, it is worth slowing down the process and fixing the items that cause the house to get hotter or colder. In the classes that I took to get ECO-certified, taking the time to correct the drip, drip, drip items that seem small and insignificant are important. Think of it this way, if you let your hose drip 24/7, how much water do you think you would waste every month?

Here is one more point you may have never heard about:

Talk to your roofer about “eyebrow vents.”

The best way I can describe the ones I have are that they are a series of low profile or slat-like openings at the top of my roof, and another series a few feet up from my gutters. I was told that airflow is created by cooler air coming in at the bottom ones and pushing the hottest air in the attic out the top ones. No motors, no sound. They function based on the natural airflow of the heating and cooling air around them.