Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: Numbers for our Napa Valley real estate market

If headlines about the housing market cooling down worry you, this is what you should know. Buyer demand has NOT disappeared, it’s just not at the intensity it was the past two years.

We are selling houses every day, because people are still getting married, having children, changing jobs, needing to downsize, wanting to live closer to family, getting divorced and dying.

There’s still demand if you sell your house today. It will probably just take longer. So, offer your property at the right price. Keep your emotions in check. Stage your home. Have professional photography.

In 2021 there were 526 sales. So far in 2022 we have had 334 sales, and this does not count the houses currently in escrow, or ones that are being negotiated right now.

Yes, interest rates are higher now. But the rates the past two years were unprecedented. They were dropped to spur the U.S. economy. And now they are increasing to stabilize rampant inflation. Like everything else we purchase, the price needs to stabilize.

Interest rates in 2006 were just under 7%. In 2000 they were around 8%. In 1987 they were 10%. And in 1980 they were 17%. That’s the year I got my real estate license.

Those of us who have been selling homes for many years know that it is a continual balancing act. When rates went below 12%, we knew that real estate would boom. Those of us who weathered those times, homeowners and real estate agents alike, know that fear and complaining is a short-sided point of view. Interest rates and appreciation rates always change. That’s why real estate tasks are sometimes referred to as “farming.”

A real estate professional can talk to you about ways to get a lower interest rate. FHA and VA loans are assumable and are most likely at a much lower rate if the seller bought while the rates were low. And buyers and sellers can pay “points” to the lender in escrow to lower the existing rate of a conventional loan.

Slowing the appreciation rate of homes now is a good thing. Slow, steady growth and a purchase that is not driven by a mad dash to beat out everyone else, will bring the real estate market to a healthy state that is neither driven by rushing or over-thinking and waiting too long.

After all, if you already own a home and want to move to another one, the price will be more stable on what you sell AND what you buy. And if you want to buy your first home, balance the fear of a higher interest rate to the increasing rent you are paying.