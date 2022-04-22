Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: Selling your home is not for the faint-hearted

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Selling a home is not for the faint of heart. That’s why you need an experienced coordinator.

Choosing a price and sticking a sign in the lawn are the least time-consuming and nerve-wracking decisions you will make. The process takes strategic planning and emotional and physical stamina.

And if you are trying to sell and buy at the same time, there will come a day when you ask yourself “Why am I doing this?” This is no joke. This is a marathon, and you need a good coach to see you to the finish line safely.

You want the best price. You want the least amount of hassle. You want to know what you should fix or replace. You want to know how long it will take. You want to know why the disclosures themselves are more than 100 pages.

This is a huge event in anyone’s life. And like planning a wedding, having a “wedding planner” is the best way to be able to sleep at night. Your planner will be the hub of the wheel and will be the one to oversee all the aspects of the process.

Much like the florist, musicians, caterers, dress shop, and guest list, your real estate broker is the one to watch all the players and pieces of the puzzle. Because each of the “pieces” are only focusing on their own part.

What are the steps to getting the best price? Product placement and value is the answer.

What does that mean? Product placement is another way to say right timing and right listing price. And contrary to online websites that give a computer program generated value, the value can fluctuate sometimes week to week.

Here is an example. In the first two weeks of April the market slows down every year. Not in a bad way. The overlay of Passover, Easter, spring break, and the IRS tax deadline are a huge distraction for most of us. That is a great time to make an offer on a house. It is a less than perfect time to list a home for sale.

Less “traffic” equals less competition. Less competition can bring a lower purchase price. And depending on which side of the equation you are on, that is either a good thing or a bad thing.

The right listing price affects the actual purchase price. Overpricing a property means longer days on the market. And after awhile, folks start wondering what is wrong with the house. With no offer, the price is reduced. And again, folks wonder what is wrong with the house.

Hitting the “sweet spot” will potentially bring multiple offers in the shortest amount of time.

Judy Naimo has been a Realtor in Napa Valley for more than 40 years. Contact her at 707-266-8211 or judy@judynaimo.com