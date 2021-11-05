Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: Should I wait till spring to buy or sell a house?

“The weather is chilly. The days are short. Shouldn’t I wait until spring?”

Probably no surprise to you that people assume spring is the best time to move.

What may surprise you is that the second most busy time of the year is September, October, and November.

“Who would want to move during the holidays?” my clients ask. And then about 40% of them realize that is exactly when they moved into their current home. Like spring fever, folks are thinking about family activities. Where are they having Thanksgiving dinner, and where should they put the Christmas tree?

After telling you this, I need to say…everything has changed. People are selling, buying, and moving every week. Nothing in the last few years has slowed down real estate sales in our beautiful area. Flooding, severe fires, disease, and sheltering in place have not changed the fact that most of the reasons the real estate market continuously grows still exists — job changes, marriages, divorces, babies being born, and people dying. Households grow in size, and households get smaller. The parade of upsizing and downsizing continues, year after year.

Add to this the effects of fire and COVID-19 increasing the number of folks wanting or needing to move. Maybe even more significant is the limited number of houses available and the all-time low-interest rates. Competition for a home has become extreme.

So, what should you do? Who should you ask?

If you know you want to buy a home, ask yourself these questions:

• How much will the increasing interest rates have an impact on your ability to purchase the home you want?

• How many buyers are burnt out and have stepped away from their search?

• How many buyers will wait until spring to start their sale or search?

If you know you want to sell a home, ask yourself these questions:

• How much will the increasing interest rates effect the number of people that can afford your home?

• How many sellers are burnt out and have stepped away from selling?

• How many sellers will wait till spring to list their home?

The flow of buyers and sellers is always modified by human events and seasonal activities.

Yes, homes were “flying off the shelf.” Not so much now. There is less competition now if you are a seller. And there is less competition now if you are a buyer.

This does not mean there is no activity. We were driving 90 miles an hour. Now we are driving the speed limit. Sometimes that feels like crawling on Highway 5. But 70 miles an hour is a great speed for arriving with less stress about someone getting in front of you.

Judy Naimo is a long-time Napa Valley Realtor. Contact her at Judy@JudyNaimo.com.