Many of today’s homeowners bought or refinanced their homes during the pandemic when mortgage rates were at history-making lows. Since rates doubled in 2022, some homeowners put their plans to move on hold because they do not want to lose the low mortgage rate they currently have. Although interest rates today have come down from last year’s peak, they’re still higher than they were a couple of years ago.

Like the cost of gasoline, there are reasons to buy or sell that outweigh the higher rate. If there is a good enough reason in your estimation to drive a long distance, you are willing to pay the higher cost of fuel. And the time to move is not always dictated by choice. RealTrends says that the most common reason sellers will be moving is to downsize. 21% want to move closer to loved ones. 11% will move because of retirement. 11% are moving because of a change in their neighborhood. 10% say their home is too small. 9% have a change in the structure of their household.

Costly misconceptions

Every day I hear someone say that interest rates are still in the high 6% range, or even still 7%. That’s like saying the cost of gas is still $7 a gallon. That is old news. Haven’t you noticed different gas stations and different areas offer much different prices. The same is true for interest rates.

Many people believe that you need 20% of the purchase price to get a home loan. But that is not always the case. Statistics show that first-time homebuyers on average put down around 6%. And repeat homebuyers put down around 17%. There are some loan products that range from zero, yes zero percent down, to 3.5% down. A good lender can readily tell you what you need to qualify for a loan.

“The market is down, and no one will want to buy my home.” But what about all the reasons that people have to move right now? They need to purchase their next home. And what about those homeowners that don’t have to move? They won’t be moving and so there is less competition on the market for sale.

Good for both sides

“Points” are upfront payments that reduce the interest rate on a loan.

One point equals 1% of the loan amount. For example one point on a $500,000 loan is $5,000. The number of points to buy down the rate fluctuates with interest rate changes. And points are not always a whole number. Lenders usually offer several scenarios that include the amount of interest each point (or fraction of a point) will buy down the interest rate. Offering to pay for points is a great way for a seller to make their home more desirable to buyers. And for buyers, having a lower interest rate may help them be approved for the home they really want.

If you have questions, let’s have a chat so that you can plan properly for your specific situation.

