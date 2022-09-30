Judy Naimo, Napa Homeowner Dilemmas: Did I miss my chance to sell?

Are you worried you missed the chance to sell your home?

Buyer demand hasn’t disappeared; it has just moderated. If headlines about the housing market cooling down worry you, this is what you should know. Buyer demand has not disappeared. It has just eased from the peak intensity we saw the past two years.

During the pandemic, mortgage rates hit record lows, which spurred a significant rise in buyer demand. Rates have increased so buyer demand is lower. Even though the frenzy is gone, showing activity is still higher than pre-pandemic levels. There’s still demand if you sell your house today. It will probably just take longer.

What you need to know about your local market: Since the supply of homes for sale has increased, today’s buyers have more options than they had last year. That means ignoring repairs or cosmetic updates you could have skipped last year is not a good idea now. REALTOR.COM says: “To stand out in the market, sellers should make their home attractive to buyers, which usually means some selective updates.”

Not all renovations are equal.

The key word here is selective. Focusing on a few key areas will make your house stand out from other homes. I frequently hear “we just want to be able to move right in.” People don’t have time or energy now to be excited about remodeling. The 2022 Remodeling Impact Report (National Association of Realtors) lists the return on a dollar spent for a dollar received in a sale as:

Vinyl siding: 82%

New garage door: 100%

New roof: 100%

Upgrading insulation throughout: 100%

New wood flooring: 118%

Refinishing hardwood floors: 147%

The goal is for your house “to work” for more people than another house. This is the way to counterbalance higher interest rates and more homes for sale.

Three things to prioritize when selling your house

-- Price your house right.

In the current market, it is no longer common that buyers will pay whatever the listing price is. Listing your house for the right price will maximize the number of buyers that see your house in the shortest amount of time. I’m sure you have heard “What is wrong with that house?” when people wonder why a property is on the market for over 30 days. A reasonable listing price creates the best environment for bidding wars and the highest sale price.

-- Keep your emotions in check.

Since 1985, the average time a homeowner owns their home increased from five to 10 years. The side effect when you stay in a home for so long is that you get emotionally attached. Every room has memories and that connection makes it harder to separate the emotional value of the house from the fair market price.

-- Stage your house properly.

Everyone is proud of how they have customized their home to make it unique. Not all buyers will feel the same way about your design and personal touches. That’s why it’s so important to make sure you stage your house with the buyer in mind.