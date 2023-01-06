Judy Naimo, Napa Valley Homeowner Dilemmas: Healthy homeownership in 2023: A will or trust may not take care of your wishes

There are two important components that make up the estate planning process: a will and a trust.

Some of the most important reasons to have a trust is to avoid probate court, reduce some estate taxes, provide more control over your assets and ensure everyone you choose is taken care of. It is strongly recommended that you use the service of an attorney that specializes in wills and trusts. I am aware of several instances in 2022 alone, where having a will, or a trust, or a will and a trust, were not fool proof steps to having their wishes carried out. There are legal complexities that involve timing, notarization, review of prior iterations and recordation.

Is there another option to a reverse mortgage?

With a traditional mortgage you borrow money up front and pay the loan down over time. With a reverse mortgage if you borrow $100,000, each month you owe $100,000 plus interest owed for that month, plus interest owed for all the previous months.

The amount due continues to increase. You accumulate the increasing loan debt over time and pay it all back when you are no longer living in the home, or you do not comply with the loan terms. That includes paying property taxes and homeowner’s insurance and maintaining the property in good repair.

Why did interest rates go up?

The Federal Reserve responded to the significant financial market disruption at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. One way included large-scale purchases of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). That is a mouthful. It means that the federal government injected money into the U.S. economy by buying loan debt from lenders.

The U.S. government carried the debt instead of the institutions, which forced the rates to be artificially low. A 5-6% interest rate is a healthy place to be. That balances the cost to borrow with the cost to save without government intervention.

Are there still first-time buyer programs?

Even though many programs are over, there are still a few special programs. Like any other loan, your income, and your ability to repay it are most important.

Why the value of your home on the internet may not be accurate

Algorithms, not human beings, come up with the value range. What someone will pay for your home depends on much more than the square footage, the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, other homes in your area, and tax assessments.

There are market trends, seasonal and even weekly changes in demand, and the particular features of your home that make it desirable to someone else. Privacy, lack of road noise, landscaping, access to places and facilities in your city, off street parking, neighborhood, access to travel corridors and recreational facilities, are some of the reasons that overshadow everything else when people buy a home.

If you have questions, let’s have a chat so that you can plan properly for your specific situation.

The Best U.S. Cities to Find a Starter Home The Best U.S. Cities to Find a Starter Home Home valuations have significantly outpaced household income growth Starter home construction has been on a multi decade decline West Virginia ranks as the best state to find a new starter home Small and midsize US metros where you are most likely to find a new starter home 15. Cleveland-Elyria, OH 14. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 13. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 12. St. Louis, MO-IL 11. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 10. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 9. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 8. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN 7. Tucson, AZ 6. Birmingham-Hoover, AL 5. New Orleans-Metairie, LA 4. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 2. Oklahoma City, OK 1. Pittsburgh, PA