The loudest voices in the media and around the dinner table all talk about the interest rate increases and the lack of home sales. Both these things are true.

And people are tightening their belts. And the weather is wild. And folks are concerned about the cost of food, and utilities, and gasoline. And they are worried about what is going to happen in the stock market. And they are concerned about whether the U.S. and their families are safe. Other than relying on faith and friends and family, I have no suggestions.

Local Real Estate is what I know, however. Here are the real facts in our area. On March 7, there were 32 single family homes in escrow in the city of Napa for $1 million or less. There were 15 single family homes listed for sale. That means very soon there will most likely be less than 15 homes in escrow, more than a 50% decrease. The graph just keeps going down every month on the number of sales.

First keep in mind that the graph is going down from an all-time high. Second, remember that the number of sales cannot be higher than the number of listings. The very low number of listings is having a negative spiral effect. Less sales. People talk about fewer sales. Interest rates are higher. People talk about higher interest rates. The general conclusion is that no one wants to buy your home.

But the number of folks that need to buy a home for personal reasons has not diminished.

Job changes, change in health, births, deaths, and divorces, have not stopped happening. Almost every day, I get a call or email from someone who is looking for a home to purchase.

Yes, some of them are going to pay cash. But others call me to find out ways to reduce the interest rate on their future purchase.

This is not real estate hype. If you want to, or need to sell your home, whether now or in the future, someone needs to buy your home.

Think about this like any other commodity. If you need to purchase an item, and if it is in very short supply, when you finally find it, and if you need it, you will pay the price — or maybe even offer more.

Let’s have a chat so that my 40-plus years of selling real estate in this beautiful valley can help you can plan properly for your specific situation.

