Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: Buying and selling a home right now

How does buying or selling a home right now work?
Even the simple choice about whether or not to get a haircut is vexing. Should I or shouldn’t I; if I do go, then where and when, and will the retailer follow the protocol guidelines?
In a real estate transaction, there are even more considerations because there are many surfaces and many people involved over an extended period of time.
(There are a lot of misconceptions about the best time to buy or sell and I will go over those in my next article.)
Since the end of March, the California Association of Realtors has added disclosures, time extension forms for unforeseen events, and advisories about protocol. They have been modified too many times to count so that they keep up with the continuing scientific research and specific legislative actions in California. Usually, we roll our eyes when we hear another form has been added. In this case, we welcome them.
If you are a seller, there are additions to the listing agreement that allows you to choose your preference about what qualifies someone to enter your property, including photographers, inspectors, appraisers, etc., and what happens if there is a change in the health or financial resources of either party due to the pandemic. The seller signs a Corona Virus Addendum that will be given to a buyer’s agent upon request, along with the Mandatory Government Showing Requirements that includes the Best Practices Guidelines and Prevention Plan.
The form that is used most often is the Property Entry Advisory and Declaration, which must be signed in advance each time someone enters the property. This is to both notify the buyer of the protocols and confirms to the seller that those entering the property are representing that they have not knowingly within the last 14 days been in contact with someone afflicted with COVID-19, are not themselves experiencing symptoms, and will notify the broker if there is a change in health that invalidates the representations made in the document.
At this time two adults and their agent may view the property at the same time.
This means if there are more than two adults, they must take turns viewing the home. Minor children must stay in the car.
It is not as daunting as it may sound. We have been using these protocols for quite a while. I arrive at the property 15 minutes earlier than the appointment and open all doors and turn on all the lights. When folks arrive, I make sure they are wearing masks and do not touch anything. It actually feels “normal” and respectful now because the homeowner’s doors and drawers are not touched. And potential buyers get an exclusive viewing without the chaos of an open house.
