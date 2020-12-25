Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: Buying and selling a home right now

The form that is used most often is the Property Entry Advisory and Declaration, which must be signed in advance each time someone enters the property. This is to both notify the buyer of the protocols and confirms to the seller that those entering the property are representing that they have not knowingly within the last 14 days been in contact with someone afflicted with COVID-19, are not themselves experiencing symptoms, and will notify the broker if there is a change in health that invalidates the representations made in the document.

At this time two adults and their agent may view the property at the same time.

This means if there are more than two adults, they must take turns viewing the home. Minor children must stay in the car.

It is not as daunting as it may sound. We have been using these protocols for quite a while. I arrive at the property 15 minutes earlier than the appointment and open all doors and turn on all the lights. When folks arrive, I make sure they are wearing masks and do not touch anything. It actually feels “normal” and respectful now because the homeowner’s doors and drawers are not touched. And potential buyers get an exclusive viewing without the chaos of an open house.