Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: Keeping your house healthy

We have spent a lot of time in the last 10 months trying to keep ourselves healthy.
And even though we have been pretty much confined to our homes, there are a few “ounce of prevention” things we may have been overlooking.
Now is the time you are pruning your landscaping. Take this opportunity to remove and shape vegetation so that it will stay a foot away from all structures.
And make sure that the level of the dirt or groundcover is below the level of any wood (this varies with how the house was constructed). If you have a raised foundation, walk around the outside and make sure all the vents are intact and have no holes and are not blocked or painted over.
If you have vents along the eaves, do the same.
Inside your home check the kitchen and bathrooms for any leaking, missing, or discolored caulking. Check for staining or discoloration in the ceilings.
Here is why doing these things inside and out is important.
You know that when a home is sold there is most often a “pest inspection.”
This is a misnomer. The correct name is Wood Destroying Pests and Organisms Inspection Report. Wood destroying organisms, are defined as arthropods or plant life that can infest decaying, or “seasoned” wood and cause damage to a structure. The most common occurring WDOs are termites, powder post beetles, old house borers, and wood-decaying fungi. Most folks worry about “bugs” eating their home. Fungi is just as damaging.
By California law these inspection reports are broken into two sections:
Section 1: Contains items where there is evidence of active infestation, infection or conditions that have resulted in or from infestation or infection.
Section 2: Contains items or conditions deemed likely to lead to infestation or infection, but where no visible evidence of such was found.
Think of it this way. If your shower curtain or door allows some water to drip onto the bathroom floor and you dry the floor each time, this is a Section 2 situation. You want to secure the door or curtain so that the water does not escape the enclosure and eventually cause it to rot. Likewise, if leaves accumulate in roof gutters the water will overflow. If this occurs over time, the wood around the gutters will deteriorate.
Dry rot is caused when humidity and poor ventilation combine to provide the perfect habitat for fungal growth. Vegetation or dirt up against a structure holds water. Water dripping behind walls or under floors is absorbed by the wood around it.
You want to catch conditions that would be categorized as Section 2 BEFORE they become Section 1 items. Elbow grease and caulking can save you a lot of money in the long run.
If my 40 years of selling homes in this beautiful valley can save you time and money, please pass this tip to your friends.
If you have a question do not hesitate to ask me.
Judy Naimo is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. Contact her at Judy@JudyNaimo.com.