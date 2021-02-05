Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: Keeping your house healthy

We have spent a lot of time in the last 10 months trying to keep ourselves healthy.

And even though we have been pretty much confined to our homes, there are a few “ounce of prevention” things we may have been overlooking.

Now is the time you are pruning your landscaping. Take this opportunity to remove and shape vegetation so that it will stay a foot away from all structures.

And make sure that the level of the dirt or groundcover is below the level of any wood (this varies with how the house was constructed). If you have a raised foundation, walk around the outside and make sure all the vents are intact and have no holes and are not blocked or painted over.

If you have vents along the eaves, do the same.

Inside your home check the kitchen and bathrooms for any leaking, missing, or discolored caulking. Check for staining or discoloration in the ceilings.

Here is why doing these things inside and out is important.

You know that when a home is sold there is most often a “pest inspection.”