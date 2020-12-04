Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: Owning a manufactured home

On Nov. 27, The Napa Valley Register published a front-page article captioned “Mobile home market is hot.” Since then I have had several questions about the pros and cons.

Many people still have the impression that mobile homes are metal boxes on wheels. But over the years, manufactured homes have not only increased in size they have also increased in the quality of the structure and their interior amenities. If you were blindfolded and guided into one of these homes, you would not believe that you were not in a stick-built home on a foundation.

And like single-family homes, they vary widely in their location, size and quality of interior finishes. Some even have garages.

For example, sizes range from approximately 650 square feet to 2,000 square feet. Most have central heating and air conditioning instead of the “swamp cooler” box on top of a metal roof. And speaking of roofs, most are now composition shingle roofs now.