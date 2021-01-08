Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: When is the best time to buy or sell a house?

Like everything else, there are always conversations predicting real estate values, and whether to wait or to move quickly. Here is what I have seen since I was licensed in 1980.
Most of my business has been in the months of March, April and May. Probably no surprise to you since people assume summer is the best time to move. “Spring Fever” is prime time for folks to be more active and to make plans. What this means is that homes were listed and sold in spring so that folks could move in the summer.
And listing a home for sale means preparation, lots and lots of preparation. Sometimes this takes months. The “rush” of having a new place can get bogged down with clearing out, packing, cleaning and freshening spaces that have been status quo over the winter or for years. A summer move means starting now.
The flow of buyers and sellers is always modified by human events. The best example is the slowing of activity in April. Sales are moving briskly and then there is a drop-off. Every year I hear “What happened to the market?” The answer is Passover, Easter, Spring Break and the federal tax deadline. And if you wait until after April 15 people are looking toward graduations and vacations. This does not mean there is no activity. It just means that people are preoccupied.
What may surprise you is that the second most busy time of the year for me is September, October and November. “Who would want to move during the holidays?” my clients ask. And then about 40% realize that is exactly when they moved into their current home.
And like Spring Fever, folks are thinking about fall activities. Is their current space too big or too small for Thanksgiving dinner and where shall we put the Christmas tree?
Looking for a home to buy is the opposite timing. When everyone is looking you have more competition. For example, on a hot July day I encourage my buyers to get some lemonade and look at homes with me. I found that folks will put on a raincoat to look at a house, but most people do not want to get in and out of a hot car in July and August.
After telling you all of this, here is my advice today. Everything has changed. People are selling, buying and moving every week. Nothing in 2020 has slowed down real estate sales in our beautiful area. And if you are contemplating making a move, begin now. That way you will have enough time to catch the wave, even if you need to stop and give yourself a break, or several breaks. This is like driving to a destination that is 1,000 miles away. Some will want to drive straight through. Most will want to stop and stretch and spend the night in a nice motel.
If my 40 years of selling homes in this beautiful valley can save you time and money, please pass this tip to your friends.
If you have a question do not hesitate to ask me.
Judy Naimo is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. Contact her at Judy@JudyNaimo.com.