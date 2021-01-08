Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: When is the best time to buy or sell a house?

Like everything else, there are always conversations predicting real estate values, and whether to wait or to move quickly. Here is what I have seen since I was licensed in 1980.

Most of my business has been in the months of March, April and May. Probably no surprise to you since people assume summer is the best time to move. “Spring Fever” is prime time for folks to be more active and to make plans. What this means is that homes were listed and sold in spring so that folks could move in the summer.

And listing a home for sale means preparation, lots and lots of preparation. Sometimes this takes months. The “rush” of having a new place can get bogged down with clearing out, packing, cleaning and freshening spaces that have been status quo over the winter or for years. A summer move means starting now.

The flow of buyers and sellers is always modified by human events. The best example is the slowing of activity in April. Sales are moving briskly and then there is a drop-off. Every year I hear “What happened to the market?” The answer is Passover, Easter, Spring Break and the federal tax deadline. And if you wait until after April 15 people are looking toward graduations and vacations. This does not mean there is no activity. It just means that people are preoccupied.