Do you enjoy gardening? Are you a resident of Napa County? Do you want to teach others to be better gardeners by doing educational programs in the community? Then the UC Master Gardeners of Napa County is for you. Now is the time for experienced home gardeners to consider becoming a UC Master Gardener volunteer.
UC Master Gardeners are trained by the University of California Cooperative Extension to provide research-based information to home gardeners throughout Napa County. Volunteers initially receive extensive training, with continuing education each year.
Attend any one of these informational meetings for an application:
Napa: Tuesday, Aug. 21, 7-8:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 8, 1-2:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 25, noon to 1:30 p.m. All meetings are at UC Cooperative Extension, 1710 Soscol Ave..
American Canyon: Sunday, Sept. 16, 1-2:30 p.m., at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way.
St. Helena: Tuesday, Aug. 21, noon to 1:30 p.m., at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., St. Helena.
All locations are handicap accessible. Application forms will only be available at these meetings. Completed applications are due by 5 p.m on Sept. 28. Additional information about the 2019 Master Gardener training class is available online at hppt://ucanr.edu/sites/ucmgnapa/Become_A_Master_Gardener/.
Registration for these informational meetings is not required. For more information about these meetings and other Master Gardener activities, call 707-253-4221. Upvalley and American Canyon residents can call toll-free at (877) 279-3065.
The UC Master Gardener Program is open to all experienced gardeners, but space is limited and volunteers are chosen based on current program needs.
It is the policy of the University of California and the UC Division of Agriculture & Natural Resources not to engage in discrimination against or harassment of any person in any of its programs or activities (Complete nondiscrimination policy statement can be found at http://ucanr.edu/sites/anrstaff/files/215244.pdf )