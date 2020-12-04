Master Gardeners: A pruning primer

Most deciduous fruit trees have completely lost their leaves by now and we’ve had some cold nights, so you can start pruning. Although like all gardeners I’m fervently hoping for rain, the dry days we’ve been having are great for pruning. It’s best not to prune if rain is forecast within 24 hours because the pruning cuts should dry out some to minimize the risk of infection.
We’ve covered many aspects of pruning in this column over the years, including the fact that you can control the fruit load on your trees in part by targeted pruning of fruiting wood. One of the more common questions we get at the Master Gardener help desk is, “Why is my fruit tree not yielding any fruit?” Sometimes the culprit is that someone has inadvertently cut off all or most of the fruiting wood.
But how do you know what part of the tree is the fruiting wood? One way to tell for most types of fruit is to look at the buds. Flower buds tend to be bigger, sometimes fuzzy, and have a rounded top. Leaf buds are typically narrow and have a pointed top. On nectarine and peach trees, you will often see two fat buds on either side of a narrow bud. You’re looking at two flower buds with a leaf bud in the middle.
Observe your trees when they are flowering. Where are the flowers actually growing? Note that apricots, cherries and almonds should only be pruned during summer because these trees are particularly susceptible to fungal infection.
Fruiting wood comes in three types: first-year wood, second-year wood and spurs. In the case of trees that first-year wood, that means the fruit develops on a shoot that grew that season. Fig trees are the primary fruit tree in Napa County that falls into that category. Mulberries and persimmons also fruit on first-year wood. So you can prune these trees without worrying that you are cutting off all the fruiting wood.
Second-year wood grew the previous year and will yield fruit in the current year. Nectarines, peaches, quince and figs fall into this category. (Fig trees bear on both first- and second-year wood). With nectarines and peaches, inspect the color of the bark. Fruiting wood will be reddish-brown and usually green on the bottom. Older wood has greyish bark. Pruning these trees will encourage new growth in the current year, which will fruit in the following year.
Most other deciduous trees fruit on spurs. Spurs are short branches (less than 1 inch to as long as 8 inches) with clusters of buds. Cherries, apricots, almonds, plums, pluots, apples, pears and pomegranates all bear their fruit on spurs.
Spurs are generally long-lived; in apples and pears, they can live as long as 10 years. For most other trees, they will live at least five years. Apricots tend to have the shortest-lived spurs. When you prune off fruit spurs, you not only reduce your fruit load this year, you are reducing it for years to come.
Spurs on some trees, especially apples, pears and cherries, can have a scraggly appearance. Many a gardener has trimmed out these scraggly branches to “clean up” the tree (or maybe to avoid snagging their clothes when they prune), only to find out that they have just eliminated their fruit. All is not lost, though. The trees will continue to form more spurs over time, and you will get more fruit again.
Old spurs do lose their vigor over time and need to be removed. As long as the branch is receiving adequate sunlight, new spurs will form as old spurs are removed. Trees can form spurs on second-year or older wood.
Just to keep things interesting, some apple varieties are tip bearing (non-spur forming) or partially tip bearing. These varieties grow fruit on second-year wood, from buds at the ends of short, slender branches. Partial tip bearing can be treated like regular spur-type apples, but true tip-bearing apples need to be pruned like peaches and nectarines.
Apple spur leaves are important to potential fruit production and quality. They are the first leaves on the tree after bud break and comprise the majority of the tree canopy until after bloom. They provide the majority of new carbohydrates necessary for early fruit growth.
Research also shows that, for almonds, abundant leaf area improves the viability and flowering of spurs the following year. So keep in mind the age and viability of your trees’ fruit spurs when you are pruning.
Got Garden Questions? Contact the Master Gardeners’ Help Desk. The team is working remotely so submit your questions through the diagnosis form, sending any photos to mastergardeners@countyofnapa.org, or leave a detailed message at 707- 253-4143. A Master Gardener will get back to you by phone or email. For more information visit http://napamg.ucanr.edu or find them on Facebook or Instagram, UC Master Gardeners of Napa County.
