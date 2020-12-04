Master Gardeners: A pruning primer

Most deciduous fruit trees have completely lost their leaves by now and we’ve had some cold nights, so you can start pruning. Although like all gardeners I’m fervently hoping for rain, the dry days we’ve been having are great for pruning. It’s best not to prune if rain is forecast within 24 hours because the pruning cuts should dry out some to minimize the risk of infection.

We’ve covered many aspects of pruning in this column over the years, including the fact that you can control the fruit load on your trees in part by targeted pruning of fruiting wood. One of the more common questions we get at the Master Gardener help desk is, “Why is my fruit tree not yielding any fruit?” Sometimes the culprit is that someone has inadvertently cut off all or most of the fruiting wood.

But how do you know what part of the tree is the fruiting wood? One way to tell for most types of fruit is to look at the buds. Flower buds tend to be bigger, sometimes fuzzy, and have a rounded top. Leaf buds are typically narrow and have a pointed top. On nectarine and peach trees, you will often see two fat buds on either side of a narrow bud. You’re looking at two flower buds with a leaf bud in the middle.