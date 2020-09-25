Master Gardeners: Combatting an enemy of citrus

You might ask why we look for ACP when we could just remove the infected trees. Detecting infected trees is difficult because it can take several years for symptoms to show. Meanwhile, psyllids can pick up HLB bacteria and spread them only a few weeks after the tree is infected.

We’ve been lucky in Napa County. There have been no confirmed cases of HLB in Napa County nor any confirmed detections of ACP. There were a few detections of ACP in our vicinity, but none recently.

In Florida, where HLB spread widely, citrus production has been cut by more than half. California is doing its best to avoid that fate for its citrus industry and the many California homeowners who have citrus trees.

All of us need to do our part to help prevent the spread of HLB. The most important things you can do are to monitor your citrus trees for the psyllid and comply with citrus quarantine rules.

When your trees put out new growth, check for evidence of the psyllid. ACP feeds on all varieties of citrus and several closely related ornamental plants, including calamondin, box orange and Indian curry leaf. Inspect the tiny, newly developing leaves on your citrus trees. Walk around each tree and check for signs of psyllid feeding and damage, including notched leaves, nymphs, honeydew, sooty mold or adult ACP.