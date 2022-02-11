Master Gardeners: February in your garden

Winter isn’t over, but in my garden, it feels like spring has sprung. This is my favorite time of year. I discovered a bearded iris in bloom today, two months early and a great surprise.

The first thing on my to-do list in February is to weed. The weeds loved those early rains and now it is warming up. They need to be removed before they go to seed.

One weeding tool that works well for me is a weed torch or flame weeder made specifically for gardening. It uses a propane tank and a wand. You wave the flame over the weeds to kill them. It works best on small, young weeds growing in hardscape or gravel, and it doesn’t damage the soil as many commercial herbicides may do.

Don’t use a weed torch during dry spells or on hot, windy days. Keep the flame away from dead or brown material or flammable items like fencing. Wear sturdy shoes and have water nearby to stop any possible flare-ups. Some areas have bans on flame weeders, so check with your local fire department before investing in the equipment.

It’s not too late to do sheet composting for weed control. You can find a lot of information about this method online. Basically, you are smothering the weeds by covering them with sheets of cardboard. If you want to plant something before the cardboard has decomposed, just cut a hole in it and dig your planting hole.

One year I experimented by planting half of my broccoli seedlings in soil covered by cardboard and the other half in uncovered soil. The plants in soil covered by cardboard did better.

If you haven’t already done so, it’s time to prune roses, fruit trees, and other shrubs and trees. You can control growth better if you prune before the leaves and flowers come out in the spring.

Plant any bare-root trees and roses now. Remember to water them as they settle into their new home.

We know that drought conditions may continue so keep that in mind when planning your garden this year. Look online for information about the water-wise French intensive method of gardening. If you are planting a new landscape, consider California native plants, which tend to be drought resistant.

Snails and slugs are just beginning to appear so watch for their damage. You can purchase commercial products to control them or try some more homespun methods. One tactic is to lay a board down where you see the damage. Snails and slugs like to crawl underneath, so the next day you can stand on the board and crush them. You can also pick them off by hand if you go out at night with a flashlight.

Snails and slugs are hermaphrodites, which means they all lay eggs. They lay about 80 eggs four times a year, so it’s important to keep them under control.

If you have plants in pots, now is the time to repot them. Use fresh soil and trim the old roots to make room for new ones. Try to match the potting soil to the needs of the plants. Most container plants need soil that drains well.

It’s also a good time to move any plant that’s in the wrong place in your garden. To make sure the top and the root ball are in proportion, trim both back when you transplant.

Start seeds for summer vegetables and other plants in February and March. I use a commercial seedling mix for this process. It is specially designed for newly emerging plants.

Be sure to read the seed packets for sowing instructions. Some seeds take longer to sprout than others and some need to be planted deeper than others. Keep your newly planted seeds by a sunny window. If you have a heat lamp or a seed-heating pad, they will appreciate that special treatment and sprout more quickly. Keep the soil damp but not soggy to prevent seeds from rotting before they sprout. You can also make a mini hothouse by inverting a large bottle over your seedling pot.

If the dry weather continues, monitor your in-ground plants and container plants. If the soil is dry, it’s time to water. I have noted that some of my pots have dried out even though it has been cool this winter. Also, if we have a hard freeze, plants will survive better if they have moisture. I know this from experience.

Food Growing Forum

Napa County Master Gardeners will host this forum on “Planning & Record Keeping and Crop Rotation” on Sunday, Feb. 13, from 3 to 4 p.m. Register to receive the Zoom link at https://ucanr.edu/2022FoodForumFeb.

Workshops

• Napa County Master Gardeners will hold a workshop on “Weed ID, Frost Protection and Drip Irrigation” on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Las Flores Learning Garden, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. Register: https://bit.ly/3J1QFl8

• Napa County Master Gardeners will hold a workshop on “How to Improve Home Vineyard Soil Health for Grape Quality and Climate Change” on Saturday, February 26, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Whether the workshop will be in person or via Zoom is still being determined.

You must register to attend. Registrants will receive an email a few days before the event with the workshop location or Zoom link. Register at https://ucanr.edu/2022HomeVineyardSoilFeb

• Napa County Master Gardeners will hold a workshop on “Your Soil Can Save Us! Garden Soil and Climate Change” on Sunday, Feb. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. Details: https://napamg.ucanr.edu

Got Garden Questions? Contact the Master Gardener help desk. The team is working remotely so submit your questions through their diagnosis form, sending any photos to mastergardeners@countyofnapa.org or leave a detailed message at 707- 253-4143. A Master Gardener will get back to you by phone or email. For more information visit napamg.ucanr.edu, Facebook or Instagram, UC Master Gardeners of Napa County.